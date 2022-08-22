Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis, gives back to the community
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community.
The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis and his assistant coaches on hand.Rookie Chris Olave confident of duplicating past success in Caesars Superdome
Lewis is currently a free agent and is still staying in shape, waiting for his next opportunity. But, this weekend, Lewis came back to where it all started.
Just a great feeling to put a smile on their face, motivate them, and have them look forward to getting to the level that I’m on. It’s possible because my whole message at camp was ‘You can too.’ Just spread the word and put it in their heads. It’s not impossible.Cam Lewis
