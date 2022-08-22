Read full article on original website
Related
Department of Social Services launches texting program for support services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) in partnership with the United Way Association of South Carolina has launched a texting program designed to more easily connect families and individuals with available resources. Now, South Carolinians can text “DSS” to 211211 to access information on DSS services including foster care, kinship […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
South Carolina Department of Corrections getting more job applications after pay raises for officers, other staffers
The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring.
McMaster ceremoniously signs bill giving state employees paid family leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bipartisan bill in a ceremonial signing Thursday that gives state employees paid family leave. The bill provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave. Employees who give birth are eligible for six weeks, while new parents who don’t give birth […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
SC schools have one month left to spend $54 million in federal pandemic relief funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Schools received $3 billion in federal relief funding from the pandemic, and the clock is ticking to spend it. According to the State Department of Education, $194 million has been allocated to districts and there is $54 million left for them to spend. Derek...
Plans for psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System move forward
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to open a psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System are moving forward after the state's Joint Bond Review Committee gave initial approval this week. "If we can put them in a better environment for them, we can create a better environment...
South Carolina gets $2.8M from USDA for 9 rural climate change projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced South Carolina will receive $2.8 million in federal funds for 9 rural projects as part of a national effort to combat climate change. A total of $121 million is being dedicated to critical infrastructure in 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico by the USDA Rural Development division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SCDMV hosts mobile REAL ID events
ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting several mobile events to encourage residents to get “REAL ID ready.” Beginning May 3, 2023, South Carolina residents must have a gold star on their driver’s license or identification card to show it is a REAL ID in order to board […]
WIS-TV
How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact South Carolina and its economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 30 percent of South Carolina residents with federal student loans will have their debts canceled entirely under the Biden administration’s new loan forgiveness plan, a recent study shows. The research was compiled by Student Loan Hero, which is owned by online lending marketplace LendingTree,...
WRAL
SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators. A South Carolina woman denies that she abused any children at her...
What to expect from new SC teacher recruitment and retention task force
South Carolina lawmakers have established a Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force to figure out ways to solve the state's teacher shortage crisis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
First responders build playsets for South Carolina children battling cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is bringing joy to kids with cancer. Troopers and other local first responders are building playsets for children with the disease, throughout the state. The agency is partnering with Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit that serves pediatric cancer patients and their...
WJCL
Authorities in South Carolina search for teen girl who left home with person she talked with online
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Aaliyah Kelley, 15, was last seen Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. in Fort Mill. Aaliyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds...
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Showdown over evidence, leaks looming in Alex Murdaugh case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A showdown between defense attorneys for disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh who say prosecutors are unfairly withholding evidence and prosecutors who want the defense to agree to secrecy rules first is heading for a courtroom next week. In their latest court filing, defense lawyers said the secrecy...
Are women are treated worse than men in the workplace?
A new research study says, South Carolina ranks near the bottom nationally in equality for women. The research firm Wallethub released the study over the weekend and ranked South Carolina 46th in the nation.
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
"Her colleagues and friends in the Dillon County School District 4 talk about the great work she did leading her school and the many impacts she had on her students and staff," Spearman said. "My deepest condolences are with the entire Dillon school community as they grieve this loss."
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0