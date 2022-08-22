ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Department of Social Services launches texting program for support services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) in partnership with the United Way Association of South Carolina has launched a texting program designed to more easily connect families and individuals with available resources. Now, South Carolinians can text “DSS” to 211211 to access information on DSS services including foster care, kinship […]
