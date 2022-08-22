ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Liz Cheney says ‘no evidence’ of FBI Mar-a-Lago search being politically motivated

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6X8d_0hQgw10600

Congresswoman Liz Cheney said she has not seen evidence of political motivation behind the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Speaking to ABC ’s This Week Sunday, the prominent Trump critic made clear her stance about the FBI’s search at the former president’s estate.

“I think that when you think about the fact that we were in a position where the FBI, the Department of Justice, felt the need to execute a search warrant at the home of a former president, that’s a really serious thing for the nation,” Ms Cheney said.

Ms Cheney also said that the FBI had seemingly tried to obtain the documents from Mr Trump, but he appeared “unwilling to give back these materials”.

The congresswoman criticised fellow Republicans who have decried the raid and engaged in theories about possible ulterior motives behind it.

Some Republicans, including Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kentucky Sen Rand Paul, have gone as far as calling for the FBI to be defunded and suggesting — with no evidence whatsoever — that the agency could have possibly planted evidence to inculpate Mr Trump.

“I just think that for us as a party to be in a position where we’re reflexively attacking career law enforcement professionals in order to defend a former president who conducted himself the way this one did, it’s a really sad day for the party,” Ms Chenney told ABC.

The now-outgoing congresswoman also hinted that Trump allies’ comments threatened democracy and had sparked violence against FBI officials who ordered and executed the search.

“I was ashamed to hear Republicans immediately and reflexively attack the FBI agents who executed the search warrant. I ... was disgusted when I learned that President Trump had released the names of those agents when he released the unredacted search warrant,” Ms Cheney added.

“ [It] ... has now caused violence, we’ve seen threats of violence. The judge himself, the synagogue had to cancel services because of threats of violence. This is a really dangerous moment.”

Ms Cheney’s outspoken condemnation of Mr Trump and his role in the January 6 attack has proved highly detrimental to her political career.

Last week, she lost her Wyoming primary to Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by Mr Trump.

More than 20 boxes of documents were seized from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on 8 August in an investigation into his alleged violation of the Espionage Act and two other statutes — a separate probe from his role in the Capital riot and the civil investigation about his businesses in New York.

Comments / 11

NO Bullshit Here!
12h ago

Liz Cheney's husband is a partner at the same LAW FIRM that represents HUNTER BIDEN. That LAW FIRM donates millions to the Democrats and the Biden campaign. LIZ CHENEY LIES AND IS A DEMOCRAT AND WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT.

Reply
2
Related
NBC News

Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
POTUS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Abc#The Department Of Justice#Republicans
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
POTUS
The Independent

Former White House press secretary says Trump treated classified docs like ‘his own shiny toy’

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has said that her former boss treated classified information as his own personal object to show off to people. Ms Grisham spoke to the Associated Press as Mr Trump faces increased scrutiny for keeping documents related to his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. That tendency was what triggered the FBI to execute a search warrant at his home earlier this month. The FBI said it collected 11 boxes of classified records, including some marked “sensitive compartmented information”.Ms Grisham, who served as both Mr Trump’s press secretary...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

808K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy