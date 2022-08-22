ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand to extend visas for many tourists from October in bid to boost its economy

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Travellers will be able to stay in Thailand for longer, visa-free, after the country announced an extension period in a bid to boost post-pandemic touirsm.

Citizens from more than 50 countries – including the UK, most European Union nations, the US, Canada and Australia – are already allowed to stay in Thailand for 30 days without having to apply for a visa ahead of arrival.

But soon travellers from these countries will be eligible to receive a 45-day visa stamp in their passports under the new plans.

Travellers from other 18 countries entering Thailand under the visa-on-arrival scheme will be allowed to extend their length of stay from 15 days to 30 days.

Currently, the scheme will start on 1 October 2022 and is set to last until 31 March 2023 before reverting back to normal.

The Thai government hopes that its temporary new plan will help entice 10 million tourists to its shores this year.

It comes after Thailand simplified its Covid restrictions for tourism . The country has seen around four million tourists arrive so far in 2022.

Earlier this month, tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said just over a million people entered Thailand in July – the first time that monthly arrivals have exceeded that number since the pandemic.

Thailand also has plans to attract more wealthy foreigners to live in the country with a “golden visa” scheme.

Ministers expect that the Long-Term Residence (LTR) visa programme, which is to start taking applications on 1 September, will help boost the Thai economy by up to £20 billion over the coming decade.

It will be primarily targeted toward wealthy investors as well as digital nomads – that the Thai government describes as “work-from-Thailand professionals” – and up to four dependents per applicant.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, deputy secretary general of the Thailand Board of Investment (BoI), told German news outlet DW : “We are confident the LTR will attract significant interest in our target groups in Europe.”

Indonesia has also offered perks to foreign digital nomads.

It’s planning to offer a five-year digital nomad visa that would allow remote workers to live there tax-free , including on the popular island destination of Bali.

In June, tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said Indonesia was hoping to attract almost four million travellers over the next year.

