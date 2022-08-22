ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Chief constable ‘sick’ of police ‘being used as culture war football’

By Richard Vernalls
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VjlF_0hQgvkPD00

A chief constable has said he is “sick” of police “being used as a culture war football”, after criticism of officers who were shown on social media dancing at an LGBTQ+ Pride event.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were seen performing the Macarena as part of festivities in Lincoln on Saturday, with the tweet attracting criticism from some Twitter users, who called it a “disgrace” and “embarrassing”.

The force’s chief constable Chris Haward had already defended his officers’ actions at the weekend, saying they did not “detract from their duties”.

But the chief constable of neighbouring West Midlands Police, Sir David Thompson , has also spoken up for the officers, and suggested the criticism showed police officers were instead getting caught up in a broader “culture war”.

He drew a sharp contrast between the negative views of some towards the officers taking part in an LGBTQ+ festival and other past events, where police had been shown dancing with festival-goers – without comment.

Sir David said: “I support @CCLincsPolice (Chris Haward).

“I see no criticism for policing dancing with communities at other events so is this something about Pride?

“It is seconds in a tour of duty and done professionally. Vital we engage at these events.”

Sir David, who is retiring as head of England’s second largest force at the end of the year, added: “I am sick of us being a culture war football.”

He then posted links to officers dancing at Simmerdown 2022 in Birmingham, with the comment “clearly another outrage…”.

Sir David then re-published a link to a video showing a female police officer dancing to Culture Club’s Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, during a Commonwealth Games event, with the comment “yet more…”

Previously, Mr Haward said: “ Lincolnshire Police officers were at Pride to make sure that everyone attending experiences a safe and happy event.

“Lincoln Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community and, as Lincolnshire Police, we are there to support them and build confidence in our service.

“I expect my officers and staff to engage with people attending Pride; to chat, laugh, join in, and even dance, where it is appropriate to do so and does not detract from their duties.”

He added: “Pride is one of the many wonderful community events in the county that we are there to police but also to allow people to look behind the uniform and see who we are.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Police watchdog clears officers of wrongdoing after Black man dies begging for help after arrest

The police watchdog has cleared seven officers of wrongdoing following the death of an asthmatic Black man who pleaded for help while struggling to breathe after his arrest.Ian Taylor, 54, died on 29 June 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest while being detained by Metropolitan Police officers in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, south London.Despite repeatedly telling the officers that he could not breathe and saying he believed he was going to die, Mr Taylor was left handcuffed and lying on the street on one of the hottest days of the year, without an inhaler, water, shade or medical assistance. However,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincolnshire Police#West Midlands Police#Culture War#Dance#Racism#Uk#Lincoln Pride
The Independent

Heroic Jack Russell saves owner from bear attack: ‘Some ninja moves’

A Vermont woman’s rescue from a bear attack is being credited to none other than her small dog, who lured the massive mammal away from what could’ve easily been a fatal incident, officials say.Susan Lee’s Jack Russell Terrier is being described by agents from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department as possessing “some ninja moves” for his fast-acting response to begin barking at a black bear who charged at the 61-year-old while she was taking her two dogs for a stroll along her property in Strafford, located about 70 miles southeast of Burlington.While Ms Lee was walking her Jack...
STRAFFORD, VT
The Independent

Two victims killed in Atlanta shooting identified after female suspect arrested at airport

Officials in Atlanta, Georgia, have named two people killed in a shooting in the city’s Midtown neighbourhood while one other victim remains hospitalised. Michael Shinners, 60, and Wesley Freeman, 41, were identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday as the two victims killed in the shooting that afternoon, according to local news outlets. Shinners was one of two people shot at an apartment on 1280 West Peachtree Street, according to 11 Alive, whilst Freeman was shot at a different building less than a mile away, on 1100 Peachtree Street, Atlanta police said.The first shooting took...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Student, 16, shot dead in Indiana while waiting for school bus

A 16-year-old Indiana student has been shot and killed while waiting for his school bus. Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a Whiteland Community High School student that took place early on Thursday in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis. Law enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots being fired just before 7am. Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth said the deceased individual was a 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at the high school and who recently started studying in the school district. The boy was shot several times and law...
GREENWOOD, IN
The Independent

Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home

A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into the terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.The man who had entered their home suffered gunshot wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Police officer who urinated in Urban Outfitters changing room guilty of gross misconduct

A female police officer who urinated in the fitting room of a high street clothes shop while drunk off-duty faces being sacked.An independent disciplinary panel found probationer PC Amelia Shearer guilty of gross misconduct following the incident at York's Urban Outfitters in September 2021.During a three-day hearing at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, the panel heard how Ms Shearer consumed several alcoholic drinks in a four-hour period.She downed half a bottle of prosecco and three cocktails at a bottomless brunch, then a Jack Daniels and Coke at another venue, before going to Urban Outfitters.A member of staff at the clothes shop gave...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Two girls, 13 and 15, arrested for deadly attack on NYC taxi driver

Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with the deadly assault on a New York taxi driver while another 16-year-old girl remains at large, police said.The arrests of the 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls raised the total number of suspects apprehended in the case to four - more than two weeks after the brutal attack on 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah. On 13 August, Gyimah picked up a group of five people near the Rockaway Beach neighbourhood in Queens at around 6.20am in what would be his first and last trip of the day.Surveillance footage appeared to show the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Police believe person found dead was swindler Hoffenberg

Connecticut authorities were working Thursday to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment earlier this week.Lt. Justin Stanko, of Derby police, said evidence at the scene — including a car, cell phone and a medical record — all pointed to the person being Hoffenberg. But the body could not be immediately identified because of an advanced stage of decomposition, and officials were waiting for confirmation from dental records, he said.Stanko said it appears the person had been dead for at least seven days. An initial autopsy was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta shooting – live: Female suspect seized at airport as two dead, one injured in midtown attack

A woman has been arrested after three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Monday, city police have said. The Atlanta Police Department said it had detained a suspect in the shootings at the city’s international airport after evacuating the scene of the crime.Media reports identified that suspect as Raïssa Kengne, an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.Officials named the two people who died as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60. Mr Freeman was a longtime employee at Ms Kengne’s former accounting firm, while Mr Shinners was described in her lawsuit as the manager of her apartment complex.Officers are still investigating why the shooting happened, but said they believed the victims had been targeted specifically.The shooting began just before 2pm in midtown, leaving two people dead and one injured.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Family of shooting victim Olivia, nine, urge people to ‘do the right thing’

The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have appealed to people to “do the right thing” and help find out “who took our baby away from us” as they paid tribute to her.The schoolgirl died on Monday night after a man was chased into her home, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, by a masked gunman, who killed Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl, 46.In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Olivia’s family said: “We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide across three sites in Boston suburb

Four members of a Massachusetts family died in an apparent murder-suicide across three different locations.Police in Lynn, 13 miles north of Boston, responded to reports of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3pm on Tuesday. Two male victims, 34 and 66, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the home. A third male victim was found inside a vehicle at another location nearby, local news station WCBV reported. The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, was found dead inside her car at a Stop & Shop parking lot. Shortly after, police confirmed all the deceased were related. Their identities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Owami Davies’ family ‘forever grateful’ as missing nurse found after seven week search

The family of missing student nurse Owami Davies said that they are “forever grateful” to people who helped find her in the search that lasted almost seven weeks.The 24-year-old left her family home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July after telling her mother that she was going to the gym.On Tuesday 23 August, Ms Davies was found “safe and well” 100 miles away from home in Hampshire.Ms Davies’ family expressed their relief on Twitter, writing: “Good evening everyone, Owami Davies has been found. Found alive and safe. We spoke to her. “We the Davies family would like to express...
U.K.
The Independent

Police announce breakthrough in 1986 cold case

A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder over the 1986 death of a 20-year-old college student, Claire Gravel, in Massachusetts. Announcing the charges against John Carey on Wednesday, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Mr Carey would face one count of first-degree murder in the death of Gravel, who was a student at Salem State College when she was strangled to death. The North Andover student was last seen alive in the early hours of 29 June 1986, when Essex County authorities say Gravel was dropped off at her apartment on Loring Avenue in Salem.Gravel, who had...
SALEM, MA
The Independent

Facebook parent culls large Proud Boys network from sites

Facebook parent Meta says it has removed a network of accounts linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group it banned in 2018. Meta said on Thursday that it recently uncovered and removed about 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to the Proud Boys. That brought the total number of Proud Boys assets it has removed to around 750 this year, it said. Although the group has been banned from Meta's platforms, the company said it has seen repeated attempts by its members at evading the ban. People behind the efforts are not identifying themselves...
INTERNET
The Independent

First exhibition at newly refurbished Burrell explores story behind collection

The story of how the “wonderful” Burrell Collection came to be will be explored in the first exhibition at the museum since it reopened following a major refurbishment.The Burrells’ Legacy: A Great Gift to Glasgow, which opens on Saturday August 27, charts the collecting and legacy of Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance, Lady Burrell.The collection was amassed by Sir William Burrell and donated to Glasgow by the shipping magnate and his wife in 1944.The museum, situated in Glasgow’s Pollok Park, closed to the public in October 2016 and reopened in March this year following a £68.25 million project...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

July 4 shooting plot suspect pleads to immigration charge

A Guatemalan immigrant whom police accused of helping to plot a mass shooting in Virginia's capital on July 4 pleaded guilty Thursday to an immigration charge. A federal judge accepted Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas’ plea to a charge of reentering the U.S. after deportation and set sentencing for Nov. 10, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Balcarcel-Bavagas, 38, faces up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.Neither Balcarcel-Bavagas nor a co-defendant, Julio Alvarado-Dubon, have been charged in direct connection with the alleged plot, and a federal prosecutor made no mention of it Thursday, according to the newspaper.At a July 6 news...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

808K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy