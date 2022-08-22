Read full article on original website
Billie Idol
3d ago
You never hear this, but surely a couple degrees warmer could also help many areas in growing crops etc. all we hear is the gloom and doom
2
Scientists Just Broke The World Record For The Most Powerful Stable Magnetic Field
A hybrid magnet in China has just smashed the previous record for the most powerful stable magnetic field, scientists claim. At the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF), a magnet years in development achieved a steady magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – tens of thousands of times more powerful than your average souvenir fridge magnet. This breaks the record for a steady magnetic field of 45 tesla, held by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in the US since 1999. The breakthrough sets new limits on conditions commonly used to study various physical phenomena, offering new opportunities...
Ars Technica
Scientists bent frickin’ laser beams to create this detailed image of a cat
Every cat owner knows how their feline companions delight in chasing a tiny pinpoint of light from a simple laser pointer. Now, Brazilian physicists have figured out how to trap and bend laser light into intricate shapes, producing the impressive photorealistic image of a cat pictured above. Among other potential applications, their method—described in a recent paper posted to the physics arXiv—could prove useful for building better optical traps to create clouds of ultra-cold atoms for a variety of quantum experiments.
natureworldnews.com
Extraordinary Amphibians Can Grow Lungs Then Evolve to Make Them Vanish
The respiratory system is something that people simply cannot exist sans them, and neither can numerous creatures that have internal bones. Certain remarkable amphibians, on the contrary, do not trouble with these sensitive, mucus-y glands. Vanishing Lungs of Amphibians. Experts have found that certain lungless creatures initially create this respiratory...
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change-Triggered Invasive Insects and Diseases Threatens Dozens of US Tree Species with Extinction
US tree species are being threatened with extinction due to a number of emerging invasive insects and diseases initially triggered by climate change, according to a new study. Up to 100 native tree species, including 17 species of oak trees, 29 species of hawthorns, American chestnuts, redwoods, and white bark pine, in the lower 48 states are currently in danger of dying, researchers say.
In a first, scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense'
Researchers have created the first example of a soft, polymer material that acts like a brain. Researchers at the US Air Force and Penn State University, Pennsylvania, have harnessed mechanical information processing and integrated it into an engineered material that can "think." Scientists built on research dating back to 1938,...
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Human Fossil Could be Our Oldest Ancestors to Walk on Two Legs 7 Million Years Ago
An ancient human fossil discovered in Africa indicate that our ancient human ancestor walked on two legs 7 million years ago which is earlier than previously thought, according to a study led by researchers from Chad and France. The discovery confirms the major evolution breakthrough of the earliest humans from...
Phys.org
Analyses of heat shock transcription factors and database construction based on whole-genome genes in plants
The heat shock transcription factors (Hsfs) are members of a key transcription factor gene family that responds to heat stress and plays an important role in heat resistance. Previous reports have shown that Hsf family genes contain several conserved domains. At the N terminus is a DNA-binding domain (DBD) that can recognize promoter elements of heat-responsive genes. An adjacent oligomerization domain (OD or HR-A/B) is found in all Hsf family genes and comprises mainly hydrophobic heptad repeats. HSFs are sequence-specific DNA binding proteins that bind specifically to heat-shock elements (HSEs) with high affinity.
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change Escalates Annual US Flood Damage to $3 Billion, Study Reveals
According to a study from the University of California, San Diego, the sporadic atmospheric river storms that hit the western US could result in flood damage of more than $3 billion annually by the end of the century, a figure that is three times higher than the university's estimate from 2019.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Creates New Technology That Can Convert Plastics To Fuel Sources
A plastics recycling invention that achieves more with less, which was presented today at the American Chemical Society fall meeting in Chicago, boosts conversion to useable products while utilizing less of the rare metal ruthenium. Less metal is more. The very low metal load is the important result we present,...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Finds Mangrove Species in Ryuku Islands in Japan Are Isolated Implicating Conservation
Researchers have discovered that the mangrove populations in the Ryukyu Islands are highly separated from one another, which has consequences for conservation, by applying methods from both genetics and oceanography. This mangrove tree is still regarded as being rare, and can be found on some coasts of Singapore like Chek...
Reprogrammable 'Genetic Circuits' May Eventually Help Plants Adapt to Climate Change
Geneticists at Stanford University have figured out a way to carefully control the structure of plant roots as they grow and branch. By manipulating the depth and shape of a burgeoning root system, researchers hope they can one day reprogram crops to make them more resilient in the face of climate change. A shallower root system, for instance, could help crops better absorb phosphorus near the surface. Whereas a deeper root system could be better for collecting water and nitrogen. "Our synthetic genetic circuits are going to allow us to build very specific root systems or very specific leaf structures to see what...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Describes Evolution of Neisseriaceae Oral Bacteria as New Model Organisms Help Pinpoint New Antimicrobial Targets
Bacteria have probably developed to divide across their longitudinal axis without severing from one another in order to thrive in the oral cavity. Recently, fresh findings from microbial geneticists and environmental cell biologists were presented. They discussed the evolution of these caterpillar-like bacteria from a rod-shaped progenitor as well as...
natureworldnews.com
Emission of This Greenhouse Gas from US Corn Belt Increases When Frozen and During Thawing Cycles
Nitrous oxide emissions from agricultural soils, during the non-growing season in the United States Corn Belt, has been discovered to be as significant as the annual emissions, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Illinois and University of Minnesota have found the amount of the greenhouse gas that goes into the atmosphere spikes when frozen and during thawing cycles.
Nature.com
Giant virus biology and diversity in the era of genome-resolved metagenomics
The discovery of giant viruses, with capsids as large as some bacteria, megabase-range genomes and a variety of traits typically found only in cellular organisms, was one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in biology. Until recently, most of our knowledge of giant viruses came from ~100 species-level isolates for which genome sequences were available. However, these isolates were primarily derived from laboratory-based co-cultivation with few cultured protists and algae and, thus, did not reflect the true diversity of giant viruses. Although virus co-cultures enabled valuable insights into giant virus biology, many questions regarding their origin, evolution and ecological importance remain unanswered. With advances in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics, our understanding of giant viruses has drastically expanded. In this Review, we summarize our understanding of giant virus diversity and biology based on viral isolates as laboratory cultivation has enabled extensive insights into viral morphology and infection strategies. We then explore how cultivation-independent approaches have heightened our understanding of the coding potential and diversity of the Nucleocytoviricota. We discuss how metagenomics has revolutionized our perspective of giant viruses by revealing their distribution across our planet's biomes, where they impact the biology and ecology of a wide range of eukaryotic hosts and ultimately affect global nutrient cycles.
Phys.org
Studying phase separation in liquids at microscopic level when energy is added
A team of physicists at the University of California at Santa Barbara has discovered some of the dynamics involved with active liquid surfaces at the microscopic level when energy is added. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes using high-speed cameras to capture the action as they activated mixed liquids by adding an energy source. Jérémie Palacci with the Institute of Science and Technology Austria has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the importance of their work.
MedicalXpress
How the sounds we hear help us predict how things feel
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have made an important discovery about the way our brains process the sensations of sound and touch. A new study published today shows how the brain's different sensory systems are all closely interconnected—with regions that respond to touch also involved when we listen to specific sounds associated with touching objects.
natureworldnews.com
The Dangers Of Human Development On The Planet
The selfish desire of humans to take from the environment without understanding the impact on the planet is one reason most climate change analysts consider humans the greatest threat to the planet. The wiser humans become, the more harm we impact on the planet. This is evident in the high level of both human and structural development and the number of damages suffered by the environment to achieve these heights. The planet has been crying out for help over the years as most of its inhabitants face extinction. According to a study, over a million animal species are currently facing extinction, and there is no concrete action to prevent this catastrophe.
Phys.org
Gene discovery could fight cassava disease, increase food security
The discovery of a gene resistant to the virus that causes the devastating cassava mosaic disease could aid the development of disease-resistant cassava varieties and boost food security in Sub-Saharan Africa, scientists say. In Sub-Saharan Africa, cassava farming is constrained by weeds and viral diseases, particularly the cassava mosaic disease,...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Flare Outburst Possible as Planet-Sized Sunspot Faces Earth Directly and Continues to Grow
A planet-sized sunspot from the Sun facing Earth and continuously growing is threatening our planet with a potential solar flare explosion in the coming hours or days, according to reports. The sunspot named AR3085 from the active region of the Sun reportedly increased by 10-fold in the past two days...
