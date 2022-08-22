ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbiw.com

Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob

BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Columbus Police arrest two on meth dealing, gun charges

COLUMBUS — Two people were arrested Tuesday after police officers found drugs and a gun while searching a home in Columbus. Jared A. Harris, 38, of Columbus, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in and possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested on drug charges after police respond to domestic dispute

BEDFORD – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were called to 1402 Hillcrest Road after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they spoke to 29-year-old Jordan Bell and 21-year-old Shanda Tipton. Police knew both from previous encounters. The homeowner reported that...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford teen throws punches and goes to jail on charge of domestic battery

MITCHELL – A Bedford teen was arrested on Monday after Mitchell Police officers were called to a battery at 903 West Grissom Avenue at just after 4 p.m. When officers arrived they were met by two females who were outside of the home and flagged the officers down. As...
wbiw.com

Harrison County man arrested in April fatal crash investigation

HARRISON CO. – On Tuesday, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Harrison County man on numerous felony drug and alcohol charges following an ISP fatal crash investigation. At approximately 5:43 p.m., on April 10, 2022, Indiana State Police Trooper Nathan Newton and officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County, Indiana. ISP Crash Reconstructionist Tate Rohlfing also responded due to the severity of the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after refusing to leave a local hospital

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after refusing to leave St. Vincent Dunn Hospital on Friday, August 19th. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bedford Police officers responded to the hospital after a report 45-year-old Dara Hagemier, who went to the hospital earlier in the day and was requesting to be evaluated for psychiatric issues.
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper

A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 25, 2022

2:00 a.m. John Tegarden, 44, Bedford, possession of meth. 2:45 p.m. Alicia Diviney, 22, Michigan City, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:47 p.m. Bridget Fisher, 52, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated on a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, OWI endangerment...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made after Bloomington man makes threats and spits at police officers

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges when police responded to the 500 block of South College Mall on Saturday after a report of a male harassing people. One caller reported a shirtless man running around the area threatening people. A second report was made that stated the man threatened to rob someone or a gas station and he would be rich.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after sending Facebook messages in violation of protective order

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, August 8th after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a complaint of a violation of a protective order. When police arrived at the station they spoke to two females in the squad room. One female said at 1:53 a.m. that morning she received a Facebook message from 41-year-old Jason Evans.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37

BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
BEDFORD, IN

