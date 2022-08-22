ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Humanist' headteacher claims forcing children at her 'diverse' primary school to have Christian assemblies 'breaches their human rights' because only a third follow the religion

The headteacher of a religiously 'diverse' infant school has claimed that the law forcing her to hold mandatory Christian 'collective worship' for pupils is a breach of their human rights because only a third follow the religion. Jo Conner, who is headteacher at Poulner Infant School, Ringwood, Hampshire, has sought...
EDUCATION
BBC

Primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow to close during strike

All primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow will be closed for three days next month during planned industrial action by staff union members. Additional support learning (ASL) schools will also be shut on Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 September. The strike by Unite members includes catering and cleaning...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Smiles and hugs as pupils gather to receive GCSE results

After years of work and months of worry, there were smiles and hugs at schools across Northern Ireland as pupils received their GCSE results.Fifth-formers celebrated and commiserated with friends as they learned of the grades that will determine the next stage of their academic life.Students were praised by teachers and principals for their resilience in coping in the first year since formal examinations returned post-pandemic.At Our Lady and St Patrick’s College in east Belfast, pupils were quick to praise the efforts of school staff in preparing them for the exams despite Covid.Noah Bradley from Carryduff was delighted to receive 10...
EDUCATION
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cleverly
The Independent

GCSE results: Schools minister says it was ‘part of the plan’ for grades to be lower in 2022

Will Quince said it was “very much part of the plan” for GCSE results to be lower in 2022.“We recognise the fact that young people have faced huge disruption over the past couple of years, and so there are adaptations in place,” the schools minister said.While speaking with Kay Burley on Sky News, Quince said that Ofqual have reflected these adaptations in their grading of the exams this year.In 2021 the overall pass rate and top marks reached an all-time high, when marks were instead awarded by teachers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More GCSE Results: 92-year-old pensioner reveals maths result on airGSCE results: Boris Johnson praises students’ ‘indefatigable hard work’Liverpool shooting: Police pursue ‘very positive lines of inquiry’ in gunman search
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Fall in England’s GCSE grades signals a return to pre-pandemic normality

This summer’s GCSE results are the first from examinations in three years. Results are significantly lower than last year but we should not read anything into that. After two years of grades increasing with the use of teacher-assessed grades, the government signalled its intentions early that we should begin the process of returning to pre-pandemic grade distributions. In September, the qualifications regulator, Ofqual, announced results would be around the midpoint of those in 2019 and 2021.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academies#Taunton School#K12#Ofsted#Bath#Somerset County Council
BBC

Coleg Gwent: Late exam results delay university places for some

Students are "fuming" and "stressed" after a results delay has meant they cannot confirm their university places. Amber Lewis, 18, from Newport, said she "burst into tears" after being told her Welsh Baccalaureate work had not been submitted by Coleg Gwent. "My accommodation could be affected, and my uni place,"...
COLLEGES
BBC

Bristol drug den house shut down

A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

GCSE results: Fall in proportion of top grades awarded in NI

There has been a fall in the proportion of top GCSE grades awarded in Northern Ireland. That was expected due to the return of summer exams for the first time since 2019. Grades A* and A were awarded to about 37% of GCSE entries, compared with about 40% in 2021.
WORLD
BBC

Gwynedd: Urgent work and line-side problem stops trains

Urgent repairs to the track have forced a rail line in Gwynedd to close. There will be disruption to services between Porthmadog and Pwllheli as a result until about 12:00 BST on Thursday. Services between Welshpool in Powys and Shrewsbury, Shropshire, have also been cancelled after a problem with line-side...
TRAFFIC
BBC

GCSE student recovers from brain tumour to ace exams

A Leicestershire student who missed months of school due to a brain tumour has surpassed expectations with his GCSE grades. Adam not only achieved the grades he need to get into college but passed all but one subject. The teenager needed surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2017 and...
EDUCATION
BBC

Yorkshire hosepipe ban: 'Don't call police over breaches'

People are being told not to call the police over breaches of the hosepipe ban in Yorkshire. The ban comes into force across the region on Friday and prohibits people using hosepipes to water gardens, clean their cars or fill paddling pools, and carries a fine of up to £1,000.
U.K.
BBC

South Central Ambulance Service bosses criticised in damning CQC inspection

Bosses at South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) have been described as "out of touch" in a damning report by the health watchdog. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the service as inadequate following an inspection in April and May. It said delays contributed to the death of an elderly patient,...
HEALTH
BBC

Cambridgeshire man, 92, passes GCSE maths exam with top mark

A 92-year-old man believed to be the oldest person in the UK to sit a GCSE exam has passed his maths paper with a grade five - the highest mark possible for the foundation course he studied. Derek Skipper, from Orwell in Cambridgeshire, sat the exam after studying via Zoom.
EDUCATION
BBC

The National Wales news website faces closure

The National Wales news website is set to close after 18 months in business. Bosses had already shut the original print paper after eight months, to focus on its online content. The website's owner Newsquest, one of the largest news groups in Britain, confirmed that it is "consulting on the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy