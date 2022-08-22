ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Mayfield Brain & Spine celebrates 85 years of treating patients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local surgery center is celebrating a big milestone. Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating more than eight decades of patient care. The team commemorated 85 years of helping with breakthrough medical therapies in the community. They now have technology that pinpoints problem areas in the spine...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fiona meets baby brother Fritz face-to-face in Hippo Cove

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fritz and Fiona got to meet face-to-face in the outdoor habitat for the first time on Wednesday. Fiona was curious about this new addition, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. They say she took cues from Bibi and backed off when Fritz came in close enough for a nose boop.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WKRC

COVID-19 antiviral drug may not provide same benefits for those under 65

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first real-world study of its kind is giving new insight into who should take the newest antiviral drug to fight off COVID-19. Taking the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, can reduce a person’s chances of getting really sick from COVID-19. However, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows it is highly effective for people 65 and older, but in younger people, it may not have the same benefits.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run

NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Raising Awareness#Dragonfly#Charity#Wkrc#The Dragonfly Foundation
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Hamilton and Warren Counties reduced to medium COVID-19 risk level

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 risk levels in Hamilton and Warren Counties dropped to the medium risk category of the state's coronavirus map Thursday. This means the mask recommendation by the CDC saying all individuals while indoors should wear one, regardless of vaccination status, is loosened. Both counties had five weeks...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend

A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy