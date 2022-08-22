Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Mayfield Brain & Spine celebrates 85 years of treating patients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local surgery center is celebrating a big milestone. Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating more than eight decades of patient care. The team commemorated 85 years of helping with breakthrough medical therapies in the community. They now have technology that pinpoints problem areas in the spine...
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
WKRC
Fiona meets baby brother Fritz face-to-face in Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fritz and Fiona got to meet face-to-face in the outdoor habitat for the first time on Wednesday. Fiona was curious about this new addition, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. They say she took cues from Bibi and backed off when Fritz came in close enough for a nose boop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: How to keep students from being 'groomed' by their teachers
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teacher preys on his student she thinks it’s a real relationship. Learn why regulators considered it misconduct. Watch an exclusive interview regarding her multi-year relationship with a teacher and learn about the discovery of more victims!. Local 12 investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m.
WKRC
COVID-19 antiviral drug may not provide same benefits for those under 65
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first real-world study of its kind is giving new insight into who should take the newest antiviral drug to fight off COVID-19. Taking the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, can reduce a person’s chances of getting really sick from COVID-19. However, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows it is highly effective for people 65 and older, but in younger people, it may not have the same benefits.
WCPO
77-year-old who went viral for singing at Hamilton Goodwill Store hopes to keep singing for smiles
HAMILTON, Ohio — One local woman is making waves online for her impromptu singing, but those who know her best say she's doing more than entertaining. Deanna Garvin, 77, said she loves to sing at nursing homes. After her karaoke machine broke, she wandered into the Hamilton Goodwill Store and found herself a replacement.
WLWT 5
Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run
NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
WKRC
Hamilton and Warren Counties reduced to medium COVID-19 risk level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 risk levels in Hamilton and Warren Counties dropped to the medium risk category of the state's coronavirus map Thursday. This means the mask recommendation by the CDC saying all individuals while indoors should wear one, regardless of vaccination status, is loosened. Both counties had five weeks...
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
wdrb.com
CUTE ALERT | Baby hippo Fritz goes nose-to-nose with big sister Fiona in Cincinnati Zoo video!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baby hippo Fritz and his sister, Fiona, shared a cute moment recently at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo shared a video to social media showing Fritz going nose-to-nose with his big sister as his mother, Bibi, looked on. You can see them checking each other out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
Overdose Awareness Day: Free Narcan kits to be distributed in Dayton
ADAMHS and Project DAWN will offer free training on how to use Narcan to the first 25 people who come to the ADAMHS tent on RiverScape between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in conjunction with the RiverScape Lunchtime Summer Concert Series. Each participant in the training will receive a free Narcan kit.
WKRC
Bob & Jen stomp grapes ahead of the Swiss Wine Festival in Indiana
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cheers to an annual tradition returning in Switzerland County. The Swiss Wine Festival is back August 25 - 28. Organizer Angie Priest let Bob Herzog and Jen Dalton participate in one of the most popular traditions of the festival.
Kenton County Animal Services waiving adoption fees to 'clear the shelter'
The back-to-school special is removing the usual cost to bring home a new pooch or feline friend home from the shelter. In fact, you pay want you want to adopt.
WKRC
Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
dayton.com
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
Comments / 0