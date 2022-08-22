ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Town by Town: August 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets

Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court

The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley

The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...

