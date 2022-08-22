Read full article on original website
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets
Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Easthampton, Holyoke, and Springfield. The city of Easthampton is expanding its naloxbox program to local businesses. In May, the Easthampton Health Department launched the first phase of the program in the city and now, they’re going a step further. The...
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court
The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor...
Antonio’s Grinders fire: Springfield authorities identify teenager as suspected arsonist
Springfield police suspect that a 15-year-old started a fire at Antonio’s Grinders on State Street last week and the department is pursuing criminal charges against the teenager. The juvenile was placed under arrest on Aug. 16 by police patrolling near the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. Around...
Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Westfield councilors update ‘riding on sidewalks’ ordinance to allow bicycles
WESTFIELD — At their Aug. 18 meeting, Westfield city councilors unanimously passed the second reading of an amended ordinance allowing bicyclists to ride on sidewalks except where posted. According to Legislative and Ordinance Committee Chair Ralph J. Figy, the amendment changes the ordinance to conform to actual practice, especially...
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
Two people stabbed at Northampton apartment complex
A Northampton man has been charged after two people were stabbed Wednesday evening at a Northampton apartment complex.
Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
Cookout with a Cop event in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Suspect arraigned in connection with double stabbing at Northampton apartment complex
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-year-old faced a judge on Thursday, charged in the stabbing of two men during what authorities are calling a melee Wednesday night in Northampton. Investigators in Northampton are working to piece together what happened at the Meadowbrook Apartment complex when they said a violent fight...
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley
The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
Springfield area survey finds formerly incarcerated residents struggling to find housing, employment
A new local survey is shedding light on the challenges people face when they're going from jail to a job.
