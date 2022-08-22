Read full article on original website
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022
The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
WATCH: Kirk Gibson rallies golfers in fight against Parkinson's at annual outing
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Kirk Gibson hosted the sixth annual golf classic for his foundation to battle Parkinson's and help families dealing with the disease. The Tigers legend rallied over 200 golfers at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills on Monday. Hall of Famers Alan Trammell and Tom Izzo were among the celebrities who joined Gibson. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Columbus Blue Jackets and former Michigan defenseman Zach Werenski, and Bally Sports Detroit broadcasters played in the outing as well.
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson’s Disease
(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. “There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew. Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research. “I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he...
