Accidents

BBC

Man dies as motorbike hits car towing horse trailer near Howden

A motorcyclist has died in a crash after his bike collided with a car towing a horse trailer. The man's silver Triumph Rocket struck a silver Kia Sorrento on the A614 near Howden in East Yorkshire at about 14:00 on Sunday. Humberside Police said the motorcyclist was travelling from the...
Daily Mail

Van driver is thrown through the window of his vehicle before tumbling down the road in horror crash with an HGV - and somehow survives

A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction before getting to his feet and walking away. Heart-stopping footage shows the brutal collision in Ankara, Turkey, as the van driver waited at a crossroads before driving into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
BBC

Thando Ndlovu: Teenage boy drowned in river, inquest finds

A teenager drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Derbyshire river, an inquest has heard. Thandolwethu Ndlovu, from Chellaston and known as Thando, went into the River Trent while playing with friends near Swarkestone on 20 July 2021. Derby Coroner's Court heard the 15-year-old's body was found by...
BBC

Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'

"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
The Independent

Five friends killed in wrong-way car crash on Florida highway: ‘They didn’t deserve such a short life’

Five young friends travelling to New York City from Florida who were killed after a driver going the wrong way on a freeway slammed into their vehicle head-on have been named, while authorities confirmed the suspect in the deadly crash is in custody.Florida Highway Patrol officials told Local10 that Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, after he was suspected of causing the fatal accident on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.“Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor,” the FHP told CBS Miami in a statement, adding...
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
BBC

Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
