Five young friends travelling to New York City from Florida who were killed after a driver going the wrong way on a freeway slammed into their vehicle head-on have been named, while authorities confirmed the suspect in the deadly crash is in custody.Florida Highway Patrol officials told Local10 that Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, after he was suspected of causing the fatal accident on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.“Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor,” the FHP told CBS Miami in a statement, adding...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO