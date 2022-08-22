Read full article on original website
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
BBC
Man dies as motorbike hits car towing horse trailer near Howden
A motorcyclist has died in a crash after his bike collided with a car towing a horse trailer. The man's silver Triumph Rocket struck a silver Kia Sorrento on the A614 near Howden in East Yorkshire at about 14:00 on Sunday. Humberside Police said the motorcyclist was travelling from the...
Van driver is thrown through the window of his vehicle before tumbling down the road in horror crash with an HGV - and somehow survives
A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction before getting to his feet and walking away. Heart-stopping footage shows the brutal collision in Ankara, Turkey, as the van driver waited at a crossroads before driving into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
BBC
Thando Ndlovu: Teenage boy drowned in river, inquest finds
A teenager drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Derbyshire river, an inquest has heard. Thandolwethu Ndlovu, from Chellaston and known as Thando, went into the River Trent while playing with friends near Swarkestone on 20 July 2021. Derby Coroner's Court heard the 15-year-old's body was found by...
BBC
Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'
"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report
Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Tragic toddler, 3, dies in 37C car after ‘dad left him to go for drink with his brother’
A THREE-year-old baby died after his dad left him in a 37C car while he went for a drink, according to reports. Sifeddin Malahaji, 34, was devastated when he found his son unresponsive after returning from having a drink with his brother on Monday. He travelled to Adana, Turkey with...
Five friends killed in wrong-way car crash on Florida highway: ‘They didn’t deserve such a short life’
Five young friends travelling to New York City from Florida who were killed after a driver going the wrong way on a freeway slammed into their vehicle head-on have been named, while authorities confirmed the suspect in the deadly crash is in custody.Florida Highway Patrol officials told Local10 that Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, after he was suspected of causing the fatal accident on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.“Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor,” the FHP told CBS Miami in a statement, adding...
Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days
The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
Missing nurse Owami Davies, 24, could still be riding trains and tubes while dazed or confused, say police who have been searching for her for more than a month
Mystery surrounds the fate of a student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago - as police say it's possible she could still be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused. Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at...
Family devastated as girl, 13, with ‘beautiful soul’ dies after being found unconscious in a car park
THE devastated family of a teen girl who died after being found unconscious in a car park has paid tribute to the "beautiful soul". Chloe Wheatman, 13, was found on Brighton Road in Sutton, Surrey, at around 1am last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died a short time...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman
Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
