We've had our eyes on The Old Man ever since it was announced back in 2019, and the wait was worth it. You had your eyes on it too; it was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, and was FX's most-streamed show on Hulu in its online debut. It's easily one of the best new shows of the year, and a great new addition to FX's growing list of excellent dramas, so it's no surprise that FX quickly renewed the series for a second season.

