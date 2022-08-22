ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Old Man Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, and More

We've had our eyes on The Old Man ever since it was announced back in 2019, and the wait was worth it. You had your eyes on it too; it was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, and was FX's most-streamed show on Hulu in its online debut. It's easily one of the best new shows of the year, and a great new addition to FX's growing list of excellent dramas, so it's no surprise that FX quickly renewed the series for a second season.
Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?

A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the One Hundred Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light...
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator

If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
