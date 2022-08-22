Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
The Old Man Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
We've had our eyes on The Old Man ever since it was announced back in 2019, and the wait was worth it. You had your eyes on it too; it was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, and was FX's most-streamed show on Hulu in its online debut. It's easily one of the best new shows of the year, and a great new addition to FX's growing list of excellent dramas, so it's no surprise that FX quickly renewed the series for a second season.
Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?
A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the One Hundred Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light...
'Little Demon's' Lucy and Danny DeVito on Being Satan and Antichrist— 'Not Weird'
Lucy and Danny DeVito spoke to Newsweek about replicating real life by playing father and daughter, albeit "extreme versions" of themselves, in "Little Demon."
thedigitalfix.com
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator
If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charli XCX Reacts to Amandla Stenberg Drama With Film Critic After Review
The one line in the review that Stenberg was especially unhappy with was Wilson's comment, 'a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage.'
Everything We Know So Far About Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig in 'White Noise'
The movie will premiere in select theaters and on Netflix later this year.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
947M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1