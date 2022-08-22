ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeShawn Harris-Smith commits to Maryland basketball

DeShawn Harris-Smith is a future Terp. The standout guard from Paul VI (Va.) committed to Maryland basketball today, giving first-year coach Kevin Willard his third commitment in a 2023 recruiting class shaping up to be one of the program's highest-rated hauls in recent decades. Harris, the No. 39 player in...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe

Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC

