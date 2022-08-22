ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Your Dog Can Be an Instagram Influencer

By Jean MacLeod
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iYAp_0hQguKcE00

(Photo Credit: Phynart Studio/Getty)

You know you have the cutest, smartest, friendliest and most talented pup, but how does your Best Boi or Gurl measure up to social media’s Instagram influencer dogs? Jiffpom , an adorable Pomeranian, rules the #DogsOfInstagram with over nine million followers. Jiffpom is known for appearing in a Katy Perry video , but he is mostly famous for cuteness and dressing up in themed baby clothes.

So, how hard could it actually be to rocket your own very cute dog to Insta-stardom? Once you’ve created your pooch’s Instagram account, there are some important considerations for maximizing influencer fame and fortune.

Celebrity Takes Time

First, be sure you have the time that it takes to present your dog to its prospective online fans. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri indicated that it takes two feed posts per week and two Instagram Stories per day to build a following on the app. Yes, your dog can be an Instagram influencer — but not without effort and commitment.

Consistency is key in posting, and it’s also important in maintaining the ‘feel’ of your account. Sometimes the personality of your dog dictates the type of photos and captions you use, and sometimes the style of your photography defines the messages you share. Whether it’s an indoor holiday shoot or an outdoor hiking adventure, plan out your photoshoots to capture plenty of pics. You want to have lots of fresh content to repurpose, along with interesting captions.

Videos ( Reels ) are terrific for showcasing the clever antics of your pet and for increasing viewer engagement. Some pets will allow you to use props or costumes to set up a scene, but typical pup behaviors caught on camera also work to engage and increase your followers.

Giving Back Generates Follows

One of the very best ways to generate followers is to Give Bark, er, BACK to the Community. Affiliating your Instagram account to an accredited animal rescue charity makes people feel good about supporting your posts.

Lastly, financial support may eventually come through your viewers purchasing your recommended products for dogs. Once your pup has reached influencer level, you can monetize fame and create an online store. Featuring your dog on t-shirts or baseball caps can be a lucrative move, as long as you have put the dedicated, daily work into making your dog a celebrity.

The post Your Dog Can Be an Instagram Influencer appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Pity Party Held for Rescue Dog

Emma, a German Shepherd-Cattle Dog cross, is waiting for her future family to find her. Because she is the first dog in seven years to have been waiting at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre for more than a year, staff at the rescue held a ‘pity party’ in her honor – even if it wasn’t […] The post Pity Party Held for Rescue Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

More People Want Their Dogs in Their Weddings

A recent survey reveals that 94 percent of dog owners planning weddings this year are including a special guest: their dogs. The survey was released by Guide Dogs, a UK-based organization advocating for the training and use of guide dogs for people with sight loss. A Variety of Paw-ssibilities Dogs are playing all sorts of […] The post More People Want Their Dogs in Their Weddings appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

Pop Star Allie X ‘Educated’ After Leaving Dog in Car

Canadian pop star Allie X released a statement responding to a video posted to Twitter by recording artist Simon Curtis. Curtis accused her of leaving her dog, Koji, “pouring saliva” in a car “for almost 20 minutes.” Curtis’ video shows the pop star backing out of a space in a grocery store parking lot. Allie […] The post Pop Star Allie X ‘Educated’ After Leaving Dog in Car appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
DogTime

This Dog Is Being Raised by Sheep To Be Their Guardian

We’re familiar with herding dogs, but have you heard of livestock guardian dogs? This adorable video posted on Twitter shows a young puppy roaming with a flock of sheep, bonding with them as he prepares to become their livestock guardian. Herding Dogs vs. Livestock Guardians According to the American Kennel Club, livestock guardian dogs are […] The post This Dog Is Being Raised by Sheep To Be Their Guardian appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
DogTime

r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog: Pablo Takes an Extreme Nap

Today’s find from popular Subreddit “What’s Wrong With Your Dog?” features Pablo, a very sleepy boy, falling off the sofa as his dad tries to get his attention. : Weirdness Rating: 5/10 Type of dog: Pit Bull mix Special talent: Playing dead really, really well. Top comment: “He’s got a pillow with his picture on it.” Possible explanation […] The post r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog: Pablo Takes an Extreme Nap appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

Do Dogs Actually Like to Wear Clothes?

As we approach the fall months, you may be more inclined to add layers to your dog’s coat in the form of sweaters and boots. You may also be inclined to pick out a Halloween costume for your dog. Some pups appear embarrassed to don an outfit while others don’t mind at all. Whichever camp […] The post Do Dogs Actually Like to Wear Clothes? appeared first on DogTime.
APPAREL
DogTime

Pet Psychic Claims Animals ‘Choose’ When They Want to Die

Anyone who’s lost a beloved pet has wished to speak with them at one time or another. Thankfully, there may now be a way you can connect with your departed friends. Lawyer-turned-pet psychic Nikki Vasconez explains that animals choose, “the exact time, the exact way,” they want to pass, in a video recently published on […] The post Pet Psychic Claims Animals ‘Choose’ When They Want to Die appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Photography#Lrb Photo Credit
DogTime

Creating the Best Playlist for Reducing Stress and Anxiety in Dogs

A senior lecturer of music from the University of West London created what he deems is the “optimal” playlist for reducing stress and anxiety in dogs. Sam Sutton cites a 2017 study from the University of Glasgow, where researchers explored the effects of different musical styles on dogs. Not surprisingly, the effects of music on […] The post Creating the Best Playlist for Reducing Stress and Anxiety in Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Why Do Dogs Have Black Lips?

Dogs are one of the most genetically diverse species on Earth. From the humble Chihuahua to the majestic Great Dane, we get to see a rainbow of sizes, coats, forms, and colors. Even dog lips come in different shades. Some are light pink. Others have piebald patterns. The Chow Chow even has a blue tongue!  […] The post Why Do Dogs Have Black Lips? appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

Dogs Cry Tears of Joy, According to New Study

There’s another meaning to those lyrics, “You ain’t nothing but a hound dog, crying all the time”. Researchers say they’ve found that dogs produce tears when reuniting with their parents and nursing pups, in a new study. And they’ve linked all the blubbering to levels of the “bonding hormone” oxytocin, the hormone associated with love. […] The post Dogs Cry Tears of Joy, According to New Study appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy