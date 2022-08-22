You know you have the cutest, smartest, friendliest and most talented pup, but how does your Best Boi or Gurl measure up to social media’s Instagram influencer dogs? Jiffpom , an adorable Pomeranian, rules the #DogsOfInstagram with over nine million followers. Jiffpom is known for appearing in a Katy Perry video , but he is mostly famous for cuteness and dressing up in themed baby clothes.

So, how hard could it actually be to rocket your own very cute dog to Insta-stardom? Once you’ve created your pooch’s Instagram account, there are some important considerations for maximizing influencer fame and fortune.

Celebrity Takes Time

First, be sure you have the time that it takes to present your dog to its prospective online fans. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri indicated that it takes two feed posts per week and two Instagram Stories per day to build a following on the app. Yes, your dog can be an Instagram influencer — but not without effort and commitment.

Consistency is key in posting, and it’s also important in maintaining the ‘feel’ of your account. Sometimes the personality of your dog dictates the type of photos and captions you use, and sometimes the style of your photography defines the messages you share. Whether it’s an indoor holiday shoot or an outdoor hiking adventure, plan out your photoshoots to capture plenty of pics. You want to have lots of fresh content to repurpose, along with interesting captions.

Videos ( Reels ) are terrific for showcasing the clever antics of your pet and for increasing viewer engagement. Some pets will allow you to use props or costumes to set up a scene, but typical pup behaviors caught on camera also work to engage and increase your followers.

Giving Back Generates Follows

One of the very best ways to generate followers is to Give Bark, er, BACK to the Community. Affiliating your Instagram account to an accredited animal rescue charity makes people feel good about supporting your posts.

Lastly, financial support may eventually come through your viewers purchasing your recommended products for dogs. Once your pup has reached influencer level, you can monetize fame and create an online store. Featuring your dog on t-shirts or baseball caps can be a lucrative move, as long as you have put the dedicated, daily work into making your dog a celebrity.

The post Your Dog Can Be an Instagram Influencer appeared first on DogTime .