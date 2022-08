Baseball fans get ready - the Subway Series is back.

The Mets and the Yankees are gearing up for a two-game series tonight and tomorrow at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are entering the series in a big slump having lost 15 of their last 19 games.

Things won't get any easier either as the Mets have their best pitchers, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, scheduled to start against the Yankees. Monday's game starts at 7:05 p.m.