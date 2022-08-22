ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

China changes ending to Minions movie turning Gru into a good guy

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Chinese censors have changed the ending of Minions: The Rise of Gru to make the famous supervillain turn into a good guy according to reports.

The beloved Despicable Me prequel hit Chinese theaters running one-minute longer than the US version according to Reuters .

In the one-minute longer ending, censors in China changed the ending to make Gru 'return to his family' where his 'biggest accomplishment is being the father to his three girls' and his co-conspirer Wild Knuckles going to jail for 20 years.

The original version ends with Gru and Wild Knuckles riding off together after successfully heisting and Wild Knuckles faking his own death to evade authorities.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter, users posted about the censored ending according to The Guardian.

Reportedly, the ending resembled that of a PowerPoint presentation.

DuSir, a film review publisher with 14 million followers of Weibo, criticized the changed ending saying, "It’s only us who need special guidance and care for fear that a cartoon will ‘corrupt’ us."

Other people expressed disappointment in the ending since it does not line-up with Gru's character in the other movies.

Minions is not the only film to get a censored treatment. Many other Hollywood films and TV shows have been altered or omit certain scenes.

Last year, viewers noticed the ending to Fight Club had been changed so the protagonist's plan to blow up a set of skyscrapers was stopped by the police.

The hit show Friends returned to Chinese streaming platforms only to cut out an LGBTQ plotline. A similar instances happened with Fantastic Beasts 3.

It is unclear why China censored the Minions ending but some have theorized it may be because it promotes villainous behavior.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
THEATER & DANCE
Indy100

Harry Styles' 'bad' accent in his new movie 'Don't Worry Darling' is already being mocked

It’s not out until next month, but Harry Styles' accent in Don’t Worry Darling is already being mocked by social media users.A new clip has been released for the upcoming film from director Olivia Wilde, which stars Styles and Florence Pugh as a young married couple.The movie is set in the 50s and sees the pair move to an experimental community in California, with Styles’s character working for a company called the Victory Project which is set upon 'changing the world'.The new clip from the psychological thriller shows the leading pair engaged in a tense argument – but all anyone...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This resurfaced upside down photograph of Adele is freaking people out

A photo has recently resurfaced of an upside-down Adele, and it's freaked people out once again.The image concerned is the cover art of the Someone Like You singer's third studio album 25, however, the 2016 LP has been altered to create a mirrored version where Adele's features such as her eyes and mouth have remained the correct way round, while her face has been flipped upside down.As a result, when you turn the image upside down, the picture looks like something straight out of a nightmare as the face looks normal but the eyes and mouth are now flipped.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Minions#Good Guy#Chinese#Reuters#Guardian
Indy100

Hundreds of ducks surround a car leaving viewers in stitches

While out on the roads, there are plenty of hazards that could hold you up and cause you to arrive late to wherever you’re heading, but we bet ducks have never crossed your mind as one of them. Turns out they very much could be, as a viral clip showing hundreds of ducks surrounding a car has amazed the internet. The video was posted on Reddit’s r/Damnthatsinteresting sub with the caption, “Hundreds of ducks surrounding one particular car”. It has 65,500 upvotes from users who couldn’t believe their eyes. In the clip taken from inside another vehicle at the scene, a flock of...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Rapper releases song about the giant slide that is hurting people

The giant slide in Detroit, which was forced to close just hours after opening due to safety concerns, now has a song dedicated to it. A clip of the historic ride in Belle Isle Park, Michigan, soon went viral across Twitter, with many finding the bumpy ride hilarious, with one joking: "Welcome to the '80s kids!" Another humoured that it represented 2022. Others couldn't believe it had stayed open for so long. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, rapper GMac Cash has written a song dedicated to the ride. He raps: "Hey, you could break your...
DETROIT, MI
TVLine

She-Hulk Easter Egg Teases Wolverine, Has Fun With the Ending of Eternals

The following contains a singular She-Hulk Episode 2 spoiler, regarding Jen Walters’ career. In addition to revealing that Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk has unfinished business to tend to on Sakaar — which in turn would seem to plant a seed for some sort of Planet Hulk/World War Hulk movie — Episode 2 of Disney+’s She-Hulk slipped in a couple of other MCU nods, by way of a singular website page. Early on in the Aug. 25 episode, titled “Superhuman Law,” Jen Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) learns that she is being let go from her job as ADA, in the wake of her...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Indy100

Woman mortified after realising that £7 holiday tattoo looks like a Citreon logo

A woman was left mortified when her tattoo reveal on TikTok was inundated with people saying she looked like she worked at a car dealership. Hannah (@hannahware70) shared the small intricate design with her followers after paying just $8 (£6) for it in India. Her viral clip has since racked up almost four million views, but it was the comments that had everyone in hysterics. One candidly compared it to “Citroen car’s symbol”, while another TikTok user reiterated: “When you work at Citroën”. Luckily, Hannah saw the funny side and responded: “Dedicated employee.” Many were convinced it was henna, but Hannah...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Quorn to collaborate with YouTuber following accusations of ‘ripping off’ classic ‘Badgers’ video

Let’s be real for a second: if you offer up your own version of an iconic YouTube video to advertise a product, without asking permission from the original creator, you can certainly expect a social media and PR disaster.That was the case for meat-free food brand Quorn on Wednesday, when they decided to advertise their new ‘UniQuorn’ product with a take on Jonti “Weebl” Picking’s viral 2003 hit, ‘Badgers’.If the name alone doesn’t conjure up an image of dozens of squatting badgers, then the fact it’s a song which genuinely repeats the word ‘badger’ over and over before saying ‘mushroom,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

The '...but it came out in 2007' meme explained

If you've been on Twitter or YouTube in the past day chances are that you might have seen numerous clips from films, television and sports reimagined if they had been made in 2007. The clips usually always focus on the climatic scene from that particular show or film (or sometimes sporting event) and ends with the song 'What I've Done' by Linkin Park. Many of these memes have gone viral thanks to pop culture fans but to the uninitiated, the joke might go over your head. Luckily we're here to explain just why it is so funny. Sign up to...
MUSIC
Indy100

Who is Gabbie Hanna and why are people concerned for her?

TikTok star Gabbie Hanna has concerned friends, family and fans after posting a string of rants to the platform. The police department has since been informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Gabbie chatted to officers for a few minutes before they called for the psychological evaluation team.Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home." Here is everything we know:Who is Gabbie Hanna? Gabbie is a 31-year-old internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Disturbing experiment reveals just how unhygienic hand dryers are

An experiment has revealed just how unhygienic hand dryers are and you’ll never want to use one again.The clip of the experiment has gone viral on TikTok and shows how the humble hand dryer, found in many public toilets, is harbouring germs that can immediately contaminate newly washed hands.In the clip, the TikToker explains that he is going to conduct an experiment comparing the difference in the number of germs left when using a hand dryer and allowing your hands to air dry.They went to multiple locations and held a Petri dish underneath the hand dryer while also waving one...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Who has more children - Nick Cannon or Elon Musk?

Nick Cannon announced on Thursday he is expecting a third child with model Brittany Bell, making this Cannon's 10th child overall. Cannon, 41, and Bell already share two children - Golden and Powerful Queen. The media personality also shares twins Monroe and Morocco with singer Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, and late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon is also expecting another child with De La Rose, reportedly due in October. The news of his new addition sparked memes and jokes online since Cannon is well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Shaquille O'Neal thinks the Earth is flat because he 'didn't tip over' during a flight

Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that he thinks the Earth could be flat because he "didn't tip over" during a flight.The NBA legend appeared on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O and said he 'likes listening' to theories claiming the Earth isn’t round – while also admitting that he ‘isn’t sure’ if the planet is spinning. He didn’t go as far as calling himself a Flat Earther and said the idea was 'just a theory'.“It's a theory, it's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory,” he said. Sign up for our free Indy100...
NBA
Indy100

TikTok's 'Locked Up' meme is celebrities' new favorite trend

TikTok has, once again, revived a classic hit and transformed it into a new viral sensation. This time, it's Akon's 2004 chart topper, 'Locked Up'. Hand-in-hand with a filter called 'POlice by Jphant', people are making light of situations and activities that would have them arrested if they were "made illegal." An acapella of Akon's single is played as the backing track, with lyrics that say: "I'm steady tryna find the motive/Why I do what I do?"Chances are you've seen meme on your For You Page at some point, especially with the likes of Joe Jonas and Hayley Kiyoko jumping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Capitol Records admits its racist 'AI rapper' was a really bad idea

Capitol Records 'severed ties' with its first artificial intelligence rapper after people accused the AI robot of being an offensive caricature of the Black community. Earlier this month, Capitol Records signed the AI rapper FN Meka to it's label and released its first single Florida Water with rapper Gunna and e-sports gammer Clix. Despite FN Meka having a large following on TikTok, people did not find the music or portrayal entertaining as the AI rapper was called out for being "an amalgamation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with sluts infused in lyrics."Industry Blackout, an...
MUSIC
Indy100

Kanye West unveils new logo and people think it looks like the Pillsbury brand

Blue might be the colour of the future.Kanye West has recently unveiled a new logo for his clothing line - and people are comparing it to the Pillsbury branding.In a report from TMZ, the rapper has filed two new trademarks for an odd blue design he hopes to snag as a logo.Although the motivation behind the logo is unclear, it's a solid blue circle that is encased by another blue circle with pointed edges.In July, West did file for another variation of the logo that wasn't blue, but he seemed to have changed his mind.However, the documents for his trademark...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Did Andrew Tate get banned from social media because of a Daz Games video?

Andrew Tate has finally been banned from social media, including platforms Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. His affiliate program for Hustlers University has also been stopped. The former kickboxer's misogynistic views have understandably been met with anger and backlash – but worryingly, Tate has garnered fans across the world. His toxic influence has even poured into primary schools, with one teacher saying they had seen 11-year-old Tate fans telling female classmates they're "fat" and "use men for money." Tate's social media presence started its descent last week when Meta banished the so-called internet personality from its platforms. TikTok and YouTube...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Everything we learned from Mark Zuckerberg's three-hour Joe Rogan interview

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience to speak with the host about the future of technology, VR, and managing his life. In the unexpected three-hour long interview, Zuckerberg and Rogan dove deep into technology and social media and although dry at some points, Zuckerberg revealed some insightful information. Zuckerberg typically keeps to himself and shies away from pop-culture media. However, with Meta profits falling and more people losing their faith in Instagram, it seems Zuckerberg was looking to deliver exciting information to Joe Rogan fans.Here's what Zuckerberg said. Sign up for our free Indy100...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy