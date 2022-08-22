Dr. Anthony Fauci To Step Down At End Of This Year

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’ll be stepping down at the end of the year.

On Monday, Fauci said he would be leaving both his White House job as Chief Medical Advisor, and his position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – where he’s served for over 38 years.

However, Fauci says he is “not retiring” and plans to “inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders”. Fauci has long been a top infectious disease expert, but rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic while working in the White House for both President Trump and President Biden.

What is it about Fauci that made him the ‘face’ of the COVID-19 pandemic?

