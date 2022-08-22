ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wendy’s Pulls Lettuce Over Possible E.coli Contamination

If you’re planning on grabbing a sandwich from Wendy’s you might want to hold the lettuce.

Actually, Wendy’s will hold the lettuce for you – the fast food chain is pulling lettuce off its shelves over possible E.coli contamination.

People in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have reported getting sick after eating at Wendy’s.  The CDC says the 37 cases could be linked to romaine lettuce.

Wendy’s is still selling salads, which use a different lettuce than is used in its sandwiches.

The company says it is cooperating with the CDC’s investigation, and is “committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality”.

