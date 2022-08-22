Read full article on original website
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
Texas Mom Creates Bulletproof School Dress for Daughter to Send Message
Class is back in session for most of our youth and one North Texas mom is sending a message to legislators in Texas. She has created a "bulletproof' dress, the dress is a symbol of how gun violence has left parents scared of sending their kids to school. Meet Cassie...
Hopelessly A Texas Teen Gives Birth Then Abandons Newborn In The Bushes
Shocking news coming from Waxahachie Texas this morning after the Waxahachie police reported that a newborn baby, an infant boy, likely just a few hours old was found outside a Texas apartment complex in the bushes early Thursday morning. According to the report, the newborn had been wrapped in a...
Texas Man Caught Delivering Crystal Meth, Smartphones to Prison Via Drone
Criminals are starting to use technology to 'get the job done.' Last week, a Texas man was arrested for attempting to deliver crystal meth, pressed THC, prepaid smartphones, and mp3 players.to prisoners by drone to prisoners at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. According to a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice, a Smithville man who allegedly flew a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into prison has been federally charged! Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his residence in Smithville on Thursday.
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop
San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
Yuck! Is Texas Really Infested With Nasty Bugs and Rodents?
Texas claims another #1 spot on a list; however, we might not want to brag about this one. A recent survey from Thumbtack, resulted in Texas gaining the number one spot as the 'buggiest' city in America. HUMIDITY BRINGS BUGS. According to the survey, July and August are the buggiest...
Horrific Video Leads to A 25 Yr Animal Cruelty Sentence in Texas
It's been said that " Every dog has its day," and for one rottweiler in Texas, thanks to a concerned citizen who took footage of him getting beaten by his owner, Buddy the rottweiler has a new life full of love and kindness. And Texas now has one of the...
What It Will Cost You to Speed in a School Zone
As we get ready to start a new school year classes will start on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. Now would be the perfect time to remind you of what it would cost if you are caught using a phone or speeding through a school zone. The state of Texas has recently increased fines and court costs on drivers caught speeding in school zones. This is so drivers recognize the importance of obeying the school zone speed limits. If you are caught with any moving violation in a school zone $25 will be added to the citation.
The Tax on the 1.28 Billion Mega Millions Prize is Mind Blowing
With Mega Millions mania subsiding this week. The one winner in Illinois still has yet to come forward to claim their prize! How much will this winner actually win? The number will actually shock. Keep in mind the advertised jackpot was 1.28 BILLION dollars. The take-home cash value will be about $433 million. What?
