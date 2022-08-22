ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
Texas Man Caught Delivering Crystal Meth, Smartphones to Prison Via Drone

Criminals are starting to use technology to 'get the job done.' Last week, a Texas man was arrested for attempting to deliver crystal meth, pressed THC, prepaid smartphones, and mp3 players.to prisoners by drone to prisoners at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. According to a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice, a Smithville man who allegedly flew a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into prison has been federally charged! Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his residence in Smithville on Thursday.
SMITHVILLE, TX
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
What It Will Cost You to Speed in a School Zone

As we get ready to start a new school year classes will start on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. Now would be the perfect time to remind you of what it would cost if you are caught using a phone or speeding through a school zone. The state of Texas has recently increased fines and court costs on drivers caught speeding in school zones. This is so drivers recognize the importance of obeying the school zone speed limits. If you are caught with any moving violation in a school zone $25 will be added to the citation.
TEXAS STATE
Victoria, TX
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

