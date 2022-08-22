Threat of storms still around for Monday

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Sunny & hazy skies with plenty of monsoon humidity left in our air this Monday. While the valley will be hot and heavy with high humidity today, there will remain a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains to start the week. Highs will stay above normal for a couple of days before the chance of storms returns to the valley. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of when that might happen.

