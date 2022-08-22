ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs rookie Karlaftis already commanding double-teams

By 610 Staff
(610 Sports) – Just two pre-season games into his NFL career, Chiefs' rookie defensive end George Karlaftis has already notched his second sack of an opposing quarterback.

Much like his week 1 chase down sack of Bears' QB Trevor Siemian, Karlaftis again showed the motor he displayed time and again at Purdue, forcing a double-team before being held and still managing to chase down Commanders' QB Carson Wentz for the sack. It was quite impressive.

“Yeah, George (Karlafits) is 100 miles an hour all the time,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters after the game. “I appreciate that – the effort. He’ll keep getting better with technique and after he gets a feel on these offensive linemen playing, but he’s a talented kid, smart, wants to be good. I liked the celebration dance (this time).”

Karlaftis was quick to credit defensive line coach Joe Cullen for the motivation to play till the whistle.

“Our coach, coach (Defensive Line Coach Joe) Cullen challenges us to play as hard as we can every play,” Karlaftis said. “Our motto is ‘how hard can you play’ so just doing that.”

