ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Previous experience gives T.J. Finley an advantage in Auburn's QB race

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153yds_0hQgtEHf00

Each player competing for the starting quarterback position brings unique factors with them to the offense, but it appears that one candidate may have a slight advantage over his fellow competitors.

When discussing quarterbacks following Auburn’s scrimmage last Friday, head coach Bryan Harsin took the time to share with the media what makes a quarterback an ideal fit in his style.

“You can tell who your quarterback is when you walk into a room, I think,” Harsin said. “That guy is sitting there and has his notebook out and he’s dialed in. He sits in the meeting room and knows the answers. He’s flowing with the coach. He’s one of the first guys out there on the field getting warmed up. He’s got command of what’s going on. It’s every single thing.”

Is there a contender that matches that description step-by-step? Look no further than incumbent T.J. Finley.

Finley, who has the most experience in Harsin’s system, has a “coach’s mentality,” Harsin says.

“(Finley) sees things out there. Not everybody conceptually picks things up very quickly. It takes a little bit of time. He’s got that mentality,” Harsin said. “Some guys have it. It takes some time for others and you’ll figure it out. But we’re all good at something, and some guys are really good at football and just seeing it.”

Harsin shared an example of Finley showcasing that mentality during Friday’s scrimmage, which was a testament to his extra experience with Harsin’s system.

“We get the play in late, the clock’s running down, it’s going to be a timeout situation. Well, he’s getting everybody lined up and getting the snap count to what it needs to be so we can get the snap up and get the play what we need to be,” Harsin said. “There’s no panic, he’s just doing it with urgency. He gets everybody lined up then bang, we convert a third down and nine. So those are things, to me, I think he does a really good job of.”

Finley’s first notable appearance came on Sept. 25 against Georgia State. Auburn was struggling against a lower-tier program and needed a shot in the arm. Finley relieved Bo Nix, and would ultimately throw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 0:45 remaining to give Auburn the 27-24 lead, which erased a 12-point halftime deficit.

He then took over the offense for good late in the season following an ankle injury to Nix in the Mississippi State game. He would go on to start in Auburn’s final three games, which all ended in defeat as part of Auburn’s five-straight losses to close the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn football: How the Tigers can land Qua Russaw and James Smith

The Auburn football coaching staff is still working to solidify the recruiting class of 2023, and there is a lot of work still left to do. After the tumultuous offseason the Tigers’ program endured, from the investigation into head coach Bryan Harsin to the departures of staff members and players, there is a lot of negative talk being filtered into recruits’ ears.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list

An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Bulldogs Move to 1 -0

OPELIKA — Opelika’s varsity football opened the 2022 season with a 29-28 win over Callaway (Georgia) in Troup County last Friday night. Trailing 28-21 with under four-minutes left in the game, Bulldog QB Roman Gagliano drove his team down the field before Calvin Hughley scored a TD. OHS head coach Erik Speakman decided to go for the two-point conversion to win the game. Gagliano thew a perfect pass to Tae Gay for the two-point conversion and a one-point victory (29-28) over CHS.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Clifford Story becomes all-time leader in wins at Lanett

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Clifford Story has built the Lanett football team into a powerhouse in East Alabama. He can now add another chapter to his decorated career. With a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils to open their season, Coach Story has become the winningest coach in Lanett High School history. Coach Story […]
LANETT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
WSFA

MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night

All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
AUBURN, AL
thelocalpalate.com

All in the Hall at Auburn University

A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Bo Nix
WSFA

Mentor discusses teen violence following fights at high school football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rash of fights at a football game Saturday in Montgomery, one woman believes there is a deeper issue in teens that can’t be solved with curfews and policies alone. Debra Caldwell, executive director of Dutchess Diva and Gents Youth Club, works closely with...
WSFA

After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog

Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Qb
WRBL News 3

Police search for critically missing Columbus man, Robert Jordan

UPDATE 08/25/2022: The Columbus Police Department confirmed that Jordan has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane on Aug. 24, sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

What’s your favorite type of food? As a “Pooh-sized” woman, I’ve rarely met a food I didn’t like, to paraphrase Will Rogers. However, I’d have to say that my favorite food of all time would be Southern cooking. Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, and Pearl Coker Patton and Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson, my sweet grandmothers, were all amazing Southern cooks. Therefore, I grew up loving fried chicken, fried catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried apple pies (are you sensing a theme here?), cornbread, collard and turnip greens, chicken and dressing (in a pan; Southerners don’t stuff anything up a bird’s behind), cobblers and every other Southern dish which came out of their kitchens.
WTVM

New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Columbus unemployment rate down in July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in July, that’s according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. The unemployment rate is down three-tenths of a percent over the month and a 1.2 percent drop from 4.8 percent a year ago. The labor force increased...
COLUMBUS, GA
wvtm13.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WTVM

MCSD to host ceremony to kickoff construction for school replacement project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dawson/St. Mary’s Replacement School. This event marks the beginning of construction for the elementary schools’ replacement project. The groundbreaking is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy