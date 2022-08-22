Man shot in Lakeview along the lakefront, police say

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police continue to investigate an early morning shooting that occurred over the weekend in Lakeview.

According to police, a man was walking along the lakefront Sunday morning, at around 1: 30 a.m., on Recreation Drive near Addison when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Thorek Hospital. He was listed in good condition, police said.

The victim could not provide any other details to investigators. Police said no is one in custody

According to CWBChicago , Sunday morning marked 2022’s tenth shooting in Lakeview. The website said only four people were shot in the neighborhood at this same point last year.

