ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot in Lakeview along the lakefront, police say

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLGZW_0hQgsNBz00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police continue to investigate an early morning shooting that occurred over the weekend in Lakeview.

According to police, a man was walking along the lakefront Sunday morning, at around 1: 30 a.m., on Recreation Drive near Addison when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Thorek Hospital. He was listed in good condition, police said.

The victim could not provide any other details to investigators.  Police said no is one in custody

According to CWBChicago , Sunday morning marked 2022’s tenth shooting in Lakeview. The website said only four people were shot in the neighborhood at this same point last year.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Father killed in River North ‘road rage’ stabbing remembered as family man

CHICAGO — The man stabbed to death Tuesday night in River North is being remembered as a family man. Jeremy Walker, 36, was driving northbound on Dearborn when he stopped at Ohio. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a witness saw Walker get out of his blue Kia and ask the driver of a black car, which was behind Walker, why they were honking.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Addison, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeview#Chicago Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Thorek Hospital#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.

When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy