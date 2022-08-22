Jason Alabaster: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant In Gabby’s Final 3

Image Credit: ABC

They say opposites attract and that certainly seems to be the case for Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster on season 19 of The Bachelorette. While Gabby is outgoing and goofy, Jason is a bit more shy and understated, but they’ve formed quite an emotional connection on the show so far. During the Aug. 22 episode, Jason will take Gabby home to meet his family, and he’s one of just three men left who will get a chance to do so. Learn more about Jason with five facts below.

Jason Alabaster’s promo shot for ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

What Does Jason Do?

Jason is an Investment Banker in Santa Monica, California. He works in Institutional Equity Sales at B. Riley Financial. The company “provides tailored financial solutions to meet the strategic, operational, financial advisory and capital needs of its clients through a diverse range of collaborative and complementary business capabilities.”

Where Did Jason Go To College?

Jason attended Rollins College. He graduated in 2014. The school is located in Florida and Jason graduated with a degree in Economics. Before college, Jason was a student at Lausanne Collegiate School in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Gabby Windey with her final three men on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

Jason Is A Tennis Player

In addition to studying at Rollins, Jason was also on the NCAA tennis team. He played from his freshman year in 2010 until his senior year.

Jason Previously Had His Own Company

Before getting into investment banking, Jason started his own company after college. The company, which sold temporary tattoos, was co-founded by his Rollins College tennis teammate. The two began by selling the tattoos at festivals, and were eventually launched in some stores.

What Is Jason Looking For In A Partner?

“Jason is looking for a woman who is adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets,” his ABC bio reveals. “He values authenticity and says that when he finds the one, the vibes will tell him all he needs to know.”