Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Related
realvail.com
Russell Forrest returns to Vail as latest town manager
The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on Russell Forrest being named the latest town manager:. The Vail Town Council has selected Russell Forrest, the current city manager for the City of Gunnison, to become Vail’s next town manager. Forrest’s appointment was formalized by the council at a special meeting today (8/23). He is expected to start with the town in late fall.
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
realvail.com
Major providers using Colorado River Basin water commit to ‘substantially expand’ conservation efforts
Denver Water on Wednesday issued the following press release on an agreement with other major water providers using water in the Colorado River Basin, including Aurora Water, to “substantially expand” efforts to conserve the water it takes out of the basin through trans-mountain diversions:. Large water providers from...
realvail.com
Family Leadership Training Institute opens for 2022-23 applications
Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Family Leadership Training Institute opening up for applications for 2022-23: Want to make a difference in your community? Apply to be a part of the 2022/23 Family Leadership Training Institute (FLTI) in Eagle County. FLTI focuses on developing leadership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
realvail.com
Dems push back on Ganahl plan to drill away climate crisis
The Colorado Democratic Party on Thursday jumped on this week’s assertion by Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl that she would address climate change by getting the state’s “oil and gas workers back to work.”. In a written statement Thursday, Colorado Democratic Party spokesperson Kailee Stiles responded:. “Colorado...
realvail.com
Elevate your mother-daughter relationship
The Eagle-based Women’s Empowerment Workshop (WEW) on Tuesday issued the following press release on its new nature retreat called the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop:. If you long to stay connected to your daughter through her teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, September 11 in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh, and grow together.
Comments / 0