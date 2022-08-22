The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on Russell Forrest being named the latest town manager:. The Vail Town Council has selected Russell Forrest, the current city manager for the City of Gunnison, to become Vail’s next town manager. Forrest’s appointment was formalized by the council at a special meeting today (8/23). He is expected to start with the town in late fall.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO