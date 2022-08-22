ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

realvail.com

Russell Forrest returns to Vail as latest town manager

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on Russell Forrest being named the latest town manager:. The Vail Town Council has selected Russell Forrest, the current city manager for the City of Gunnison, to become Vail’s next town manager. Forrest’s appointment was formalized by the council at a special meeting today (8/23). He is expected to start with the town in late fall.
VAIL, CO
realvail.com

Family Leadership Training Institute opens for 2022-23 applications

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Family Leadership Training Institute opening up for applications for 2022-23: Want to make a difference in your community? Apply to be a part of the 2022/23 Family Leadership Training Institute (FLTI) in Eagle County. FLTI focuses on developing leadership...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
realvail.com

Dems push back on Ganahl plan to drill away climate crisis

The Colorado Democratic Party on Thursday jumped on this week’s assertion by Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl that she would address climate change by getting the state’s “oil and gas workers back to work.”. In a written statement Thursday, Colorado Democratic Party spokesperson Kailee Stiles responded:. “Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

Elevate your mother-daughter relationship

The Eagle-based Women’s Empowerment Workshop (WEW) on Tuesday issued the following press release on its new nature retreat called the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop:. If you long to stay connected to your daughter through her teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, September 11 in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh, and grow together.
EAGLE, CO

