Last dance: Padres’ ‘dancing groundskeeper’ hangs up his rake

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Friday was the end of an era for Petco Park’s “dancing groundskeeper.”

Eric Edwards, a member of the Padres grounds crew, is hanging up his rake after dancing for decades — 35 years, to be exact.

Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals was the 60-year-old’s last dance — though he says if the Padres make it to the playoffs, he’ll come out of retirement.

Edwards joined the FOX 5 Morning News Monday to describe the event. Watch his interview with Heather Lake in the video player above.

