Last dance: Padres’ ‘dancing groundskeeper’ hangs up his rake
SAN DIEGO — Friday was the end of an era for Petco Park’s “dancing groundskeeper.”
Eric Edwards, a member of the Padres grounds crew, is hanging up his rake after dancing for decades — 35 years, to be exact.
Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals was the 60-year-old’s last dance — though he says if the Padres make it to the playoffs, he’ll come out of retirement.
Edwards joined the FOX 5 Morning News Monday to describe the event. Watch his interview with Heather Lake in the video player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 1