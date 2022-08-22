Read full article on original website
Related
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
‘This isn’t a good place to pick’: 80-year-old store owner speaks out after shooting attempted armed robber
An 80-year-old store owner has spoken out about shooting an attempted armed robber who pointed an AR-15 at him. “It was him or me,” the store owner insisted.Craig Cope was seen on surveillance video pulling out a shotgun at Norco Market & Liquor store in Norco, California, and blasting the gunman.“There wasn’t much time to think about it, the guy pointed the gun directly at me and then it was him or me,” Mr Cope told FOX11.“I was not going to give him a chance. I recognised it as a semi automatic, and maybe someone had converted it into...
Five Shot, Two Killed in D.C. Shooting; Manhunt Underway
"Preliminarily it appears that there are multiple victims who have been shot," a spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department told Newsweek.
Police provide update after two dead and three injured in DC mass shooting
Two people have died and three more have been wounded after a shooting in Washington, DC, today, 24 August.Gunfire erupted on the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, in Truxton Circle, according to NBC Washington.Washington Metropolitan Police Department have identified a suspect vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting, and have appealed for information.“At least two shooters exited the vehicle and began shooting at folks that were on the block. They were either in chairs or standing,” Executive Assistant Chief of DC Police Ashan Benedict said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayParents of boy who died from Covid and likely had undiagnosed heart defect speakMan saves dog and her puppies after they were buried during earthquake
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Jury Acquits Truck Driver in 2019 Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists
A jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a ghastly collision in New Hampshire three years ago. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, and one count of reckless conduct. The 26-year-old began to cry and briefly raised a finger up to the sky as he was read the verdict, which was delivered after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued during the two-week trial that Zhukovskyy—who had ingested heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hours before the head-on crash—had been driving recklessly, swerving back and forth before he slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club’s procession. Zhukovskyy’s team blamed the lead rider, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he had been drunk before he slid underneath Zhukovskyy’s truck. Relatives of the bikers left the courthouse frustrated and upset, according to NBC Boston, with one woman heard saying, “I’m so angry,” and another wondering aloud what she would tell her kids.Read it at Associated Press
Kids cower as shooter opens fire in Six Flags Great America parking lot leaving three with gunshot wounds: Thug fires from a car before speeding off
Groups of children were forced to cower in fear after a shooter opened fire at a Six Flags amusement park in Illinois Sunday, wounding three. Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart's popular practice of allowing overnight RV and van parking is called into question after woman sues over fatal parking-lot fire
Walmart parking lots have long been a haven for recreational vehicles and other drivers looking to sleep in their cars. But a new lawsuit has invited scrutiny on that practice. A woman named Essie McKenzie is suing Walmart after her 6-year-old daughter was killed and another daughter, then 9 years...
Three People Injured in Six Flags Great America Shooting
Three people were hurt in a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee on Sunday evening. Police said in a statement that after a white sedan entered the parking lot, “The suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot. The suspects got back in the white sedan and quickly left the area.” A 17-year-old male and 19-year-old female were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said, and a third victim with a shoulder injury declined a ride to the hospital. The shooting “was not a random act, and appeared to...
Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport
Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
‘It broke my soul’: Loved ones mourn 5 young adults killed in South Florida wrong-way crash
Thousands amassed online to grieve five young adults who died in a tragic wrong-way crash. An outpouring of love, support and personal stories has underscored how many lives they’ve touched in the South Florida community.
Elderly woman assaults town with 'sword-like object,' sends people to hospital
A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she injured at least three people with a "sword-like object," authorities said.
5 people killed in wrong-way crash on Florida expressway
Five people were killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning by a man driving in the wrong direction, police in Florida said. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway. The wrong-way driver, identified as Maiky Simeon, 30, was driving a silver Infiniti sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a gray Honda sedan, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers
In Georgia, officials are investigating after a woman died while in police custody. Brianna Grier's parents called 911 earlier this month when she was having a mental health emergency. Deputies arrived and, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they never closed the patrol car door before driving off. Grier fell out of the moving police car, officials say, and died after several days in a coma.July 29, 2022.
Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested
Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.
California man allegedly tried to set grocery store employee on fire for making him pay for food
A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire. Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave a grocery store without paying for his cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly unleashed a fiery response. Bautista sprayed the...
A 17-Year-Old Is Killed and 4 Are Hospitalized in River Tubing Stabbing
One person was killed and four others were critically injured Saturday after they were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin, a popular summer spot that attracts visitors from across the region, authorities said.
U.S. Soldier Was Way Over Alcohol Limit When She Fatally Struck Group of Kids, Cops Say
An American soldier is under house arrest inside the U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base in northern Italy after fatally striking a 15-year-old boy who was walking with friends on a pedestrian trail early Sunday morning.Investigators say the 20-year-old female soldier had four times the alcohol level in her blood when the accident took place.The soldier, who has been identified only as B.J.N. in accordance with Italian privacy laws, had no illegal substances in her blood, but she was legally drunk, the Pordenone prosecutor confirmed to The Daily Beast. Aviano officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.The...
Comments / 0