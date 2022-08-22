ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

sltablet.com

2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste

The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County voters return Rebecca Bays to Commission in District 4

Bays served one term as a Citrus County commissioner from 2010-14 Rebecca Bays is heading back to the Citrus County Commission. The former Commissioner, who served one term a decade ago, bested a three-candidate District 4 field that included John Murphy Jr. and former Commissioner Winn Webb. According to unofficial...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Voters usher in new day in Sumter County

Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Miller and Brandeburg head to runoff in Lake County School Board race

Stephanie Luke was easily re-elected to her District 5 seat on the Lake County School Board, while the District 2 race is headed towards a runoff election. Luke, the board’s current chairman, easily surpassed the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright in Tuesday’s primary election. With 91 of 91 precincts reporting, she had 35,671 votes – or 59.31 percent. Peter Tarby finished a distant second with 12,380 votes (20.58 percent), just ahead of Marie Haubert Aliberti, who garnered 12,095 votes (20.11 percent).
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wnctimes.com

3rd Villages' Resident Guilty Plea Voting Twice in 2020 Election

The Villages, FL -- August 23, 2022 According to court documents, a third Villager has admitted to casting two ballots in the 2020 election. Joan Halstead, 73 of the Villages, enrolled in a pretrial intervention. program on Wednesday. If she successfully completes court-ordered requirements like performing community service and going...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up

In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters

To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor

Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid

Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

