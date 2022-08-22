Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Graham Hansen to take break from international football due to heart problems
Caroline Graham Hansen has announced she will take a break from international football with Norway after revealing she has been suffering with heart problems for the past year.
Humble, hardworking, hilarious - Jill Scott announces her retirement
England midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football.
Frank Lampard eyeing quick resolution of Anthony Gordon future
Frank Lampard wants Everton to make a quick decision on the future of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
FPL Gameweek 4 captain picks
The top captaincy picks for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League, including
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carabao Cup: History of the English Football League Cup’s previous names, winners and records
The history of the English Football League Cup’s previous names, winners and records.
Brendan Rodgers confirms Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea clash
Wesley Fofana will not take part in Leicester City's match with Chelsea this weekend amid the Blues' ongoing pursuit of the defender, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Everton closing in on Ben Brereton-Diaz deal
Everton are closing in on a deal worth over £20m for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Sarina Wiegman eager to give Lauren James chance to 'show what she can do' with England
Sarina Wiegman has explained that she wants to give Lauren James an opportunity to 'show what she can do' in an England shirt, after naming the forward in a Lionesses squad for the first time in her tenure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sarina Wiegman names first England squad since Euro 2022 triumph
Sarina Wiegman has named her first England squad since the Lionesses were crowned Euro 2022 champions in July ahead of her side's upcoming qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.
Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw: How to watch the draw, date, time, teams and seeding
Champions League 2022/23 - how to watch the group stage draw, date, time, the teams involved and confirmed pots.
UEFA・
Nicolas Pepe joins Nice on loan
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan for the 2022/23 season.
Haile Mace replaces Kelley O'Hara on USWNT roster
Haile Mace has been added to the 23-player USWNT roster facing Nigeria in the upcoming friendlies, replacing an injured Kelley O’Hara.
Thomas Muller relishing Champions League reunion with Robert Lewandowski
Thomas Muller is looking forward to facing former teammate Robert Lewandowski in the group stage of this season's Champions League.
90min
794
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0