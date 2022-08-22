Read full article on original website
Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa
Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor
If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
New grocery store, apartment to take place of Regency Mall
A portion of Regency Mall in Racine could be demolished and replaced by a new grocery store and apartments.
Firefighters find woman dead inside burning Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a burning home early Thursday morning. Family and friends at the scene identified her as Nikia Rogers. The fire started at about 4:12 a.m. near 83rd and Vienna streets. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a house...
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
Menomonee Falls woman turns 105
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - There was a very special celebration in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Sarafina Peterson. She turned 105 years old. Her family and friends joined her for a party at the Arboretum Senior Community. She said this was just part of the big celebration. "I have...
Thiensville Village Market: Locally grown produce, baked goods, crafts
Every Tuesday, now through Mid-October, the Thiensville Village Market is packed with some of the best locally grown produce, baked goods and hand-made crafts. Christina Van Zelst is checking out a handful of items that will be up for grabs later this morning when the market officially opens.
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. What was supposed to be a family visit ended with a mother shot and killed, her husband and sister hurt, and a son now asking: why?
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Girl trapped under hay bale in Eden, flown to hospital: sheriff
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A girl in Fond du Lac County was seriously injured Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a "large" hay bale fell on her, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the 911 call came in just before 3 p.m. Deputies and other agencies responded to the town of Eden home, including ThedaStar, which flew the 9-year-old to the hospital.
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants moving out
The fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer means 42 units will be unavailable for six to eight months. Residents are scrambling for movers, working to get their furniture out and, of course, find a place to live.
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
Emergency landing at Mitchell International
MILWAUKEE - A small plane made an emergency landing at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 25. The plane landed safely and was taxied to flight support to be check out, but it's not clear what prompted the landing. The landing did not impact any flight operations at the...
Milwaukee man shot during robbery near 27th and Brown
A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery near 27th and Brown on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
wtmj.com
Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside
A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
