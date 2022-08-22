ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State men’s hockey facing Michigan at FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18

By Justin Holbrock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s hockey will face Michigan at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on February 18, 2023.

The game will be called the “Faceoff on the Lake” and will be the first outdoor hockey event in Ohio on the collegiate level.

Last season, Ohio State went 22-13-2 overall and 13-9-2 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes lost a best-of-three series to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals to end their season.

The Wolverines went 31-10-1 last season and 17-5-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan advanced to the Frozen 4 where it lost to Denver in overtime in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

