houmatimes.com
Louisiana Adopts State’s First Accountability Measure Success in Kindergarten Through Second Grade
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. The landmark plan embraces Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read.
houmatimes.com
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
houmatimes.com
Watershed Council Approves Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that the state will dedicate $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects and another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This follows the unanimous approval of the plan by the Council on Watershed Management which met last Thursday.
houmatimes.com
LDWF announce National Hunting and Fishing Day is back
LDWF participates in National Hunting and Fishing Day, an event celebrated by all 50 states every year on the fourth Saturday in September. National Hunting and Fishing Day was created in 1972 when Congress passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of our nation’s hunters and anglers. More than 40 years later, these events are still going strong.
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Professional Electrical Engineering Services RFQ
The South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) hereby solicits Request For Qualification (RFQ’s) is to solicit from Electrical Engineers a submittal of qualifications to provide Electrical Engineering Professional Services for various Permanent Repair Projects associated with the damaged elements and recovery throughout SLECA’s system due to Hurricane Ida.
