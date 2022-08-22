LDWF participates in National Hunting and Fishing Day, an event celebrated by all 50 states every year on the fourth Saturday in September. National Hunting and Fishing Day was created in 1972 when Congress passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of our nation’s hunters and anglers. More than 40 years later, these events are still going strong.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO