FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
collegehoopstoday.com
Emmanuel Akot decommits from Memphis, enrolls at Western Kentucky
Emmanuel Akot has decommitted from Memphis and enrolled at Western Kentucky, he told College Hoops Today. Akot played last season at Boise State before entering the transfer portal and initially committing to the Tigers. The 6-8 Akot averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season for the Broncos,...
nwahomepage.com
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
atozsports.com
WATCH: Former Tennessee Vols pitcher throws his fastest professional pitches
If you were a fan of the Tennessee Vols or just college baseball last season, you know who Ben Joyce is. The former Vols righty was the hardest-thrower in the country. Joyce was a key part of a special pitching staff for the Vols. Now, he is back to his old tricks at the professional level.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dari Nowkhah predicts an unbelievable start for Vanderbilt: 'As crazy as this sounds'
Dari Nowkhah is not holding back with his prediction of a big start for Vanderbilt this season, and he’s even gone as far as to say Clark Lea’s program will begin 4-0. Nowkhah shared the bold projection on SiriusXM radio. The Commodores begin at Hawaii, then play Elon and Wake Forest, and then at Northern Illinois.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League faces Texas in win or go home showdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It's win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville will take on Texas with the winner facing Hawaii again for spot in the world championship game. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Alums and National Food Chain Owners Inspire Incoming Freshman With story of Hope, Success
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Clint Gray III and Emmanuel “E.J.” Reed, TSU alums and two of the three owners of a major national restaurant chain, recently inspired incoming freshmen with their message of hope and success during a ceremony on campus. The co-owners of Slim & Husky’s, the famous hip-hop pizza franchise, spoke about how a dream they had in their college dorm kicked off with a $3,000 startup money and grew into building a multi-million-dollar company with branches across the country.
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One
The Lebanon Blue Devils exploded Friday night on the road in Antioch putting on a “How to Football” clinic for all Middle Tennessee to watch. So, who lit the fuse? That would be none other than our Middle TN Source High School Football MVP of the week, Anthony Crowell. He lit that fuse by starting […] The post Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wilsonpost.com
Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 2 HS football predictions
It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 2 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
Kid Rock, Kane Brown, Lee Brice and More To Play in Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament
Kid Rock is hitting the links again for a charity golf tournament to benefit Folds of Honor. A host of other country music stars join the “Only God Knows Why” singer at the event. It takes place on August 29 at the Governors Club in Tennessee. Kane Brown, Walker Montgomery, Tyler Braden, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Niko Moon and Nashville’s own Jelly Roll are also on the lineup.
Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to Nashville
Big chicken is coming to Tennessee with the first location opening in Nashville!
nationalblackguide.com
The Fisk Future is Here
Over the past five years, Fisk University, the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville and one of the nation's elite historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), has experienced an extraordinary upswing. Enrollment has increased by almost 40% in just four years, despite declines in overall HBCU enrollment. Average test scores for incoming students have increased by 15% and the University has had four Rhodes scholar finalists in the past three years. Fisk has established a host of unique partnerships including with HCA Healthcare, Cravath Swaine & Moore, Marsh McLennan, Google, Ryan Specialty Group, Goldman Sachs, Asurion and the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond recruitment, these partnerships have resulted in record student outcomes in terms of placement and starting salaries.
TSU parents and students are upset about campus housing issues
The semester at Tennessee State University starts this week. What should be an exciting time is not the case for every student. Many must stay in hotels for the semester.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
Tennessee Tribune
Workers of Color Still Left Behind
NASHVILLE, TN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s strong and sustained growth helped make it Tennessee’s largest city and the state’s biggest economic powerhouse. But new research exposes the disconnect between the region’s increasing diversity and its overall prosperity: while people of color are driving population growth in Nashville, they are not equitably benefiting from its economic gains.
Tennessee NAACP calling for an investigation into Nashville police
Tennessee NAACP officials called for an investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department, asking for the Department of Justice to look into misconduct.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
2 injured in South Nashville shooting; Investigation underway
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday night.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
