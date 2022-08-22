ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

collegehoopstoday.com

Emmanuel Akot decommits from Memphis, enrolls at Western Kentucky

Emmanuel Akot has decommitted from Memphis and enrolled at Western Kentucky, he told College Hoops Today. Akot played last season at Boise State before entering the transfer portal and initially committing to the Tigers. The 6-8 Akot averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season for the Broncos,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
nwahomepage.com

SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27

FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Nolensville Little League faces Texas in win or go home showdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It's win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville will take on Texas with the winner facing Hawaii again for spot in the world championship game. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Alums and National Food Chain Owners Inspire Incoming Freshman With story of Hope, Success

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Clint Gray III and Emmanuel “E.J.” Reed, TSU alums and two of the three owners of a major national restaurant chain, recently inspired incoming freshmen with their message of hope and success during a ceremony on campus. The co-owners of Slim & Husky’s, the famous hip-hop pizza franchise, spoke about how a dream they had in their college dorm kicked off with a $3,000 startup money and grew into building a multi-million-dollar company with branches across the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One

The Lebanon Blue Devils exploded Friday night on the road in Antioch putting on a “How to Football” clinic for all Middle Tennessee to watch. So, who lit the fuse? That would be none other than our Middle TN Source High School Football MVP of the week, Anthony Crowell. He lit that fuse by starting […] The post Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 2 HS football predictions

It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 2 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont University#Bellarmine University#Ncaa Tournament#Lawrence Co#Nku
Outsider.com

Kid Rock, Kane Brown, Lee Brice and More To Play in Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament

Kid Rock is hitting the links again for a charity golf tournament to benefit Folds of Honor. A host of other country music stars join the “Only God Knows Why” singer at the event. It takes place on August 29 at the Governors Club in Tennessee. Kane Brown, Walker Montgomery, Tyler Braden, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Niko Moon and Nashville’s own Jelly Roll are also on the lineup.
NASHVILLE, TN
nationalblackguide.com

The Fisk Future is Here

Over the past five years, Fisk University, the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville and one of the nation's elite historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), has experienced an extraordinary upswing. Enrollment has increased by almost 40% in just four years, despite declines in overall HBCU enrollment. Average test scores for incoming students have increased by 15% and the University has had four Rhodes scholar finalists in the past three years. Fisk has established a host of unique partnerships including with HCA Healthcare, Cravath Swaine & Moore, Marsh McLennan, Google, Ryan Specialty Group, Goldman Sachs, Asurion and the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond recruitment, these partnerships have resulted in record student outcomes in terms of placement and starting salaries.
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies

(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
LA VERGNE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Workers of Color Still Left Behind

NASHVILLE, TN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s strong and sustained growth helped make it Tennessee’s largest city and the state’s biggest economic powerhouse. But new research exposes the disconnect between the region’s increasing diversity and its overall prosperity: while people of color are driving population growth in Nashville, they are not equitably benefiting from its economic gains.
NASHVILLE, TN

