Over the past five years, Fisk University, the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville and one of the nation's elite historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), has experienced an extraordinary upswing. Enrollment has increased by almost 40% in just four years, despite declines in overall HBCU enrollment. Average test scores for incoming students have increased by 15% and the University has had four Rhodes scholar finalists in the past three years. Fisk has established a host of unique partnerships including with HCA Healthcare, Cravath Swaine & Moore, Marsh McLennan, Google, Ryan Specialty Group, Goldman Sachs, Asurion and the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond recruitment, these partnerships have resulted in record student outcomes in terms of placement and starting salaries.

2 DAYS AGO