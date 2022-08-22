ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kunm.org

Albuquerque mayor outlines timeline and capacity for Gateway Center

After shutting down a large encampment at Coronado Park last week, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials are highlighting the status of the Gateway Center, which will provide an array of services, including emergency shelter and medical care, to the city’s unhoused population. Construction is underway and the first phase of the center should open next summer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County expands footprint of Tiny Home Village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of residents in Albuquerque’s Tiny Home Village is growing as Bernalillo County looks to expand the facility’s footprint. Until now the county leased the land in the International District where the village sits. Tuesday, commissioners signed off on buying the property...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Litter is nothing new, but some people say it’s out of hand around Albuquerque. They also explain it’s making the city look bad and taking away from its appeal. “I think it got really bad. The litter is getting really bad from what...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Zoning code changes could make building a casita in South Valley easier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada recently built a casita on his property for his mother. He says the second dwelling has been a blessing and gives him comfort knowing she’s safe. “My mom is 88 years old. She lived right on Yucca, she was a tough lady, but at 88 years old, you’re no longer a tough lady, you’re a target,” Quezada said.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to elevated ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to elevated ozone levels. The alert is effective up until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25. Residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. According to the EPA, bad...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City councilor clears up rumor about potential sanctioned homeless camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in northwest Albuquerque are on edge as a homeless encampment continues to grow near their homes. Tents and shopping carts are starting to fill up an empty field at the corner of Irving and Eagle Ranch. Nearby neighbors say they’re concerned as the encampment gets bigger.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Housing in the Balance

Photographer Holly Wilder was overjoyed when she was approved for a first-floor apartment in Siler Yard Arts + Creativity Center, but the high dropped quickly to a deep low. She and other neighbors have noticed a litany of problems with moisture and noise, and when they’ve gone to management, nothing’s happened.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Acs#911
KRQE News 13

ABQ Rail Yards will host ABQ Uncorked & on Tap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Uncorked & on Tap is taking place this year at the City of Albuquerque Blacksmith Shop, located at the Historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. This fun event gives locals and tourists an opportunity to explore and discover a taste of New Mexico with all sorts of local businesses.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17. But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark collecting old electronics to help conserve wildlife habitats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has installed drop-off boxes at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden to recycle old cell phones and other electronic devices. The BioPark says these recycling boxes will help reduce the amount of mineral extraction needed to make electronic devices, which can damage animals’ ecosystems and habitats. The drop-off boxes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
SANTA FE, NM
kunm.org

Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces

Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare Department organizes adoption event

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will host “Bases Are Loaded” on Aug. 27-28. The goal is to find homes for hundreds of sheltered animals throughout the city. Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley stopped by to give details about this event. The Animal Welfare Department has over 800 pets ready...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
KRQE News 13

More homeless encampments pop up after Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado park has been cleared out for about a week, but it didn’t take long for homeless camps to pop up again. Several people once living at Coronado Park have moved just a little east of the park around I-40. Nearby residents and businesses along Frontage road and Edith say the city’s attempt to clean up the park and the surrounding area has only made things worse. Saying ever since the park’s closure to the homeless, the people who had been living there have now migrated right into their neighborhoods.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy