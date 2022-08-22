Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
kunm.org
Albuquerque mayor outlines timeline and capacity for Gateway Center
After shutting down a large encampment at Coronado Park last week, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials are highlighting the status of the Gateway Center, which will provide an array of services, including emergency shelter and medical care, to the city’s unhoused population. Construction is underway and the first phase of the center should open next summer.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County expands footprint of Tiny Home Village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of residents in Albuquerque’s Tiny Home Village is growing as Bernalillo County looks to expand the facility’s footprint. Until now the county leased the land in the International District where the village sits. Tuesday, commissioners signed off on buying the property...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Litter is nothing new, but some people say it’s out of hand around Albuquerque. They also explain it’s making the city look bad and taking away from its appeal. “I think it got really bad. The litter is getting really bad from what...
Albuquerque officials give peek of to-be homeless assistance center
The city opened up the doors to the Gateway Center to give KRQE a peak at what's to come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
Zoning code changes could make building a casita in South Valley easier
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada recently built a casita on his property for his mother. He says the second dwelling has been a blessing and gives him comfort knowing she’s safe. “My mom is 88 years old. She lived right on Yucca, she was a tough lady, but at 88 years old, you’re no longer a tough lady, you’re a target,” Quezada said.
KRQE News 13
Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to elevated ozone levels
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to elevated ozone levels. The alert is effective up until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25. Residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. According to the EPA, bad...
KRQE News 13
City councilor clears up rumor about potential sanctioned homeless camp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in northwest Albuquerque are on edge as a homeless encampment continues to grow near their homes. Tents and shopping carts are starting to fill up an empty field at the corner of Irving and Eagle Ranch. Nearby neighbors say they’re concerned as the encampment gets bigger.
Santa Fe Reporter
Housing in the Balance
Photographer Holly Wilder was overjoyed when she was approved for a first-floor apartment in Siler Yard Arts + Creativity Center, but the high dropped quickly to a deep low. She and other neighbors have noticed a litany of problems with moisture and noise, and when they’ve gone to management, nothing’s happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
ABQ Rail Yards will host ABQ Uncorked & on Tap
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Uncorked & on Tap is taking place this year at the City of Albuquerque Blacksmith Shop, located at the Historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. This fun event gives locals and tourists an opportunity to explore and discover a taste of New Mexico with all sorts of local businesses.
From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17. But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to […]
KOAT 7
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
BioPark collecting old electronics to help conserve wildlife habitats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has installed drop-off boxes at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden to recycle old cell phones and other electronic devices. The BioPark says these recycling boxes will help reduce the amount of mineral extraction needed to make electronic devices, which can damage animals’ ecosystems and habitats. The drop-off boxes […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
KRQE News 13
Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
Complaints stack up about messy, ‘dangerous’ Four Hills property
The mess is four years in the making. Neighbors said not only is the house unsightly, but it's also a huge safety risk.
kunm.org
Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces
Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
KRQE News 13
Animal Welfare Department organizes adoption event
The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will host “Bases Are Loaded” on Aug. 27-28. The goal is to find homes for hundreds of sheltered animals throughout the city. Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley stopped by to give details about this event. The Animal Welfare Department has over 800 pets ready...
KRQE News 13
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
KRQE News 13
More homeless encampments pop up after Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado park has been cleared out for about a week, but it didn’t take long for homeless camps to pop up again. Several people once living at Coronado Park have moved just a little east of the park around I-40. Nearby residents and businesses along Frontage road and Edith say the city’s attempt to clean up the park and the surrounding area has only made things worse. Saying ever since the park’s closure to the homeless, the people who had been living there have now migrated right into their neighborhoods.
Albuquerque man will serve 5 years for over $1.5 million in auto loan fraud
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rick Benavidez, 47, of Albuquerque, is heading to prison for five years and three months after pleading guilty on April 29 to two counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and one count of making fraudulent returns, statements, or other documents. Benavidez led and organized two auto […]
Comments / 0