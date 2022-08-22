Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
US pending home sales drop 1% in July, tumbling to lowest level since 2020
Signed contracts to buy previously owned homes in the U.S. fell in July to the lowest level in two years as rising mortgage rates and higher home prices continued to push entry-level homebuyers out of the market. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that its pending home sales...
FOXBusiness
Surging rents squeezing middle-class Americans the hardest, study shows
Rent prices in the U.S. are rising at the fastest pace in decades, slamming U.S. households across the country, according to data from the Bank of America Institute. Median rent payments for Bank of America customers surged 7.4% in July from the previous year, up from 7.2% in June, according to a new report from the Charlotte-based bank. Although skyrocketing rents are squeezing Americans across the income spectrum, middle-income and younger workers are feeling the biggest pinch.
FOXBusiness
Good news: 3 key mortgage refinance rates tumble | August 24, 2022
Based...
FOXBusiness
Student loan deal could cost $900B and favor top earners, analysis shows
Forgiving student loan debt could cost upward of $900 billion and disproportionately benefit wealthy Americans, according to a new analysis published on Tuesday. The findings from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, come as President Biden announced that he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers earning less than $125,000, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
FOXBusiness
Rental prices are ‘consistently increasing,’ sticker shock is ‘really crazy’: Corcoran Group CEO
Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, discussed the real estate market on Tuesday, stressing that the sticker shock for rents have been "really crazy." She noted that some rents increased by 50% compared to the same time last year. "There have been 12 months of consistently increasing...
FOXBusiness
Americans prepare for possible recession
As fears of a possible full-blown recession grow, anxious Americans are taking action to prepare their finances, according to a new survey released by Bankrate. The survey found that 74% of respondents are actively taking steps to prepare for an economic downturn. About 47% of respondents surveyed are spending less on discretionary purchases, 35% are saving more for emergencies, 30% are paying down credit card debt, 24% looking for additional or more stable income, 19% saving more for retirement and 4% are doing something else. Twenty-six percent said they were not taking steps to get their finances ready.
FOXBusiness
9 same-day personal loans
If...
FOXBusiness
Macy's cuts full-year forecasts as inflation hits department store spending
Macy's Inc cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday as decades-high inflation saps consumer spending power for apparel and other discretionary products, especially among lower-income shoppers. The department store chain joins rival Kohl's Corp in seeing its sales squeezed by a slump in demand for casual and athleisure...
FOXBusiness
How to pay off $100K in student loans
If...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates spike, hitting 2-month high
Mortgage rates rose sharply this week to their highest level since reaching a record near 6% in June, putting further pressure on the cooling housing market. Freddie Mac said Thursday that its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.55%, a nearly half-point jump from last week's reading of 5.13%.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates climb past steady 30-year rates | August 25, 2022
Based...
FOXBusiness
Student loan relief would create 'perverse incentives,' enhance 'reckless' economic decisions: Sen. Cramer
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., addressed Democrats' runaway spending Tuesday, saying the Inflation Reduction Act and potential student loan forgiveness will exacerbate inflation and contribute to "reckless" economic decision-making on "Mornings with Maria." SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: The loan forgiveness suggestion in my mind would create so many perverse incentives starting with...
FOXBusiness
GDP shrank at revised 0.6% rate in second quarter, signaling US remains in technical recession
The U.S. economy shrank at slightly slower pace in the second quarter than previously reported, but continued to meet the criteria for a so-called technical recession as raging inflation and higher interest rates weighed on spending. Gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the...
FOXBusiness
Tesla 3-for-1 stock split: What to Know
TSLA TESLA INC. 296.07 -595.22 -66.78%. Wedbush Securities has maintained its outperform rating on the clean energy company's stock and adjusted its pre-split $1,000 price target to $360 per share to reflect the split as well as improved production out of its Gigafactory in China. "After brutal shutdowns in April/May...
FOXBusiness
Art Laffer criticizes Biden's economic policy as GDP drops in Q2: This is a 'recipe for future inflation'
Former economic adviser to President Reagan Art Laffer warned President Biden's economic policy and the Fed's actions have created a "good recipe for future inflation." On "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Laffer pointed to the recent GDP numbers and unpacked the role future inflation and government policy would play in bringing the GDP up.
FOXBusiness
Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all
President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
FOXBusiness
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales
Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
FOXBusiness
What is a 401k? All you need to know about managing your retirement plan
For decades, one of the safest retirement planning options offered by companies in the U.S. is a 401(k). A 401(k) is a personal savings account sponsored by employers in various mutual funds. Periodically, money is withdrawn automatically from an employee's paycheck and invested into funds approved by the employee. Typically, an employer will match part or all of the employee's contribution, depending on the individual's plan. These plans are usually given to full-time workers and give employees a tax break for the money they contribute.
FOXBusiness
US economy headed for recession by mid-2023, majority of economists say
The overwhelming majority of economists expects the economy to tumble into a recession next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation, according to a new survey. Findings from the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) shows that 72% of economists expect an economic downturn by the...
