Fall River, MA

Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything

A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
FALL RIVER, MA
Authorities identify victims in Lynn homicide-suicide on Tuesday

As authorities continue to investigate a triple homicide-suicide that claimed four lives in total on Tuesday in Lynn, the identities of the victims were made public by the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office said investigators determined Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot and killed her father, Mohamad Sharifi,...
LYNN, MA
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River

A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
FALL RIVER, MA
Public Safety
4 dead in Lynn in apparent homicide-suicide, officials say

Four people died Tuesday night in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn, officials said, in which a woman is believed to have shot and killed a pair of men before shooting herself in a parked car. Police later found another man dead in a car nearby, and suspect his death his related to the earlier killings.
LYNN, MA
North Attleboro Woman Sentenced to Prison for Violent Rampage

A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Springfield, MA
