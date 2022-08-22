Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
Manuel Calderin Sanchez of Worcester arrested, accused of attempting to rob bank with a ‘fake bomb’
A 60-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after attempting to rob a bank in Worcester, police said. Manuel Calderin Sanchez, 60, of Worcester, was arrested Wednesday after attempting to rob Santander Bank at 51 Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester, the Worcester Police Department said. Officers responded to the bank around 4:50...
Authorities identify victims in Lynn homicide-suicide on Tuesday
As authorities continue to investigate a triple homicide-suicide that claimed four lives in total on Tuesday in Lynn, the identities of the victims were made public by the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office said investigators determined Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot and killed her father, Mohamad Sharifi,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
3 injured in Oakland Beach assault
Multiple people were seen fighting around 10:30 p.m., police said, possibly with a golf club and a baseball bat.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman that went on violent rampage that severely injured her girlfriend sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
80-year-old Cape Cod woman killed on moped in crash with SUV, police say
An 80-year-old woman riding a moped was killed Wednesday when she was struck by an SUV at an intersection in Falmouth, according to local police. The woman, who Falmouth Police have not publicly named, was hit around 4 p.m. at the corner of Chapoquoit Road and West Falmouth Highway, or Route 28A, the department said.
Jose Sanchez of Worcester arrested, accused of firing shots, threatening individuals with a gun
A Worcester man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening several people with a gun and firing shots, police said. After receiving a ShotSpotter alert, police responded to 2 Perry Avenue Wednesday where witnesses told police they heard gunshots, the Worcester Police Department said. According to police, officers discovered that a...
Suzete Mendes, of Hyannis, identified as 37-year-old killed on Route 24 in Stoughton
A Hyannis woman was killed Wednesday night when her car rolled over on a highway in Stoughton, according to the Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday, state police identified Suzete Mendes, 37, as the sole victim in the single-car crash. Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mendes was driving northbound in the right...
ABC6.com
‘He wouldn’t hurt a fly’: Locals react to man stabbed to death outside Fall River café
FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — On Monday, Fall River locals reacted to the deadly stabbing outside of a café. Antonio Santos, 58, was stabbed multiple times outside of Latino’s Café Sunday night. The Fall River resident later died in emergency surgery. Richard Araujo said he knew...
4 dead in Lynn in apparent homicide-suicide, officials say
Four people died Tuesday night in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn, officials said, in which a woman is believed to have shot and killed a pair of men before shooting herself in a parked car. Police later found another man dead in a car nearby, and suspect his death his related to the earlier killings.
Lynn family’s GoFundMe raises money for 4 funerals after apparent homicide-suicide
A family is raising money to pay for four funerals and support two newly-fatherless children after a member of the family allegedly shot three relatives and then herself in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn on Tuesday. The afternoon shooting began around 3 p.m. on Rockaway Street, the Essex District Attorney’s...
newbedfordguide.com
North Attleboro Woman Sentenced to Prison for Violent Rampage
A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
fallriverreporter.com
Dartmouth Police Department issues more details in standoff that led to arrest after comments from public
After some criticism from the public on how it may have been handled the situation, the Dartmouth Police Department has released more details concerning a standoff that took place last weekend. Dartmouth officers went to the residence on Dartmouth Street to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford, who had three outstanding...
Joel Batista-Viera, man accused of setting fire to Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, pleads not guilty
A 42-year-old Webster man accused of setting fire to a Webster Chinese restaurant and breaking into several other area restaurants pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Joel Batista-Viera was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury earlier this month on charges in connection with a fire that destroyed...
Daniel E. Mena identified as victim in five-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Newburyport
Massachusetts State Police released the name of the victim of a five-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport, the second fatal motorcycle accident on a Massachusetts highway on Wednesday. Daniel E. Mena, 21, of Lynn, was identified as the victim of the fatal crash, according to state police.
Police searching for this SUV after 8-year-old on scooter seriously injured by Mercedes during Yarmouth hit-and-run
Yarmouth Police Department officials are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a Mercedes SUV involved in a hit-and-run with an 8-year-old on a scooter on Saturday morning. At 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, Yarmouth police responded to a report of a motor vehicle, going south on Higgins...
Man accused of violently attacking mother held on bail
They are both from Canada but police haven't said why they were in Rhode Island.
