Covid-19 Rules Eased for Students in New York State
Students in New York state no longer will be required to take a Covid-19 test if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Under relaxed Covid guidelines, random testing won't be mandated for school districts across the state. Districts would have the option to administer Covid testing in conjunction with athletic programs.
Could New York Provide Student Loan Debt Relief?
A bill currently in committee in the New York State Assembly could bring some relief to New Yorkers struggling with student loan debt payments. Assembly Bill A5724 as currently written would provide for a personal income tax deduction for student loan payments. It would amend section 612 of the tax law, saying "Payment not in excess of five thousand dollars actually paid by an eligible borrower for student loan repayment, to the extent not deductible in determining federal adjusted gross income and not reimbursed."
Broome-Tioga BOCES to Use State Funds to Develop Trades Facility
A new training complex will be developed at the Broome-Tioga BOCES main campus in the town of Dickinson. $1.3 million in state funding has been approved for the trades facility that is planned at the Glenwood Road site. New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie visited the BOCES campus Monday...
New York Releases Minimum Concealed Carry Requirements
The New York Division of Criminal Justice Services and the New York State Police have announced the minimum standards for concealed carry firearm safety training in New York. The guidelines create a variety of checks to ensure those who wish to conceal carry a firearm are properly trained on how to use and store the firearm.
New Yorkers Will Have To Spend an Extra $168 on Back to School This Year
If you've already been pinching your pennies because the cost of literally everything has gone up, then you know how painful the thought of back to school shopping is right now. It won't come as a surprise that back to school shopping is going to be more expensive this year...
Primary Results: Riley Defeats Cheney in NY-19 Democratic Race
Endicott native Josh Riley has defeated Dutchess County businesswoman Jamie Cheney to win the Democratic nomination in the newly-configured 19th Congressional District. Preliminary results showed Riley with 63 percent of the vote to Cheney's 37 percent. Riley will face Republican Marc Molinaro in the November general election. Ulster County Executive...
‘Take a Walk In the Park’ In These 11 Upstate New York Urban Green Spaces
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
WATCH: New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Build From Start To Finish
For many of us, the sign that summer is almost over is when the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse begins. Well it's here until September 5 and when I think about the fair, one of the things that come to mind is the fair food. This year, they...
What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023
Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
Over 2,000 Southern Tier Tickets During Speed Awareness Week
According to a report by Pat Giblin of Binghamton Homepage, speed awareness week in New York resulted in over 2,000 traffic tickets being handed out in the Southern Tier. It seems a few Southern Tier residents didn't heed my warning from early last week when I told them to lay off the gas pedal for a few days. Law enforcement agencies across the state took aim at speeders in New York as part of a campaign to decrease unsafe driving habits. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, speed was a contributing factor in almost 30% of crashes from 2016 through 2021 and was a factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021 alone.
New York Lists Amusement Ride Owners and Inspections
As county fairs continue to offer exhibits, games and thrill rides, the New York State Department of Labor says it has a listing of events that have been inspected for ride safety and the businesses that own them. The Department of Labor inspects rides as they are brought into a...
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
New York Governor Hochul Toughens Up Laws On Toy Guns
Little kids have been playing with toy guns since they were first manufactured by toy companies and even before then by shaping objects like sticks into guns to play cowboys or train robbers or whatever else their little minds could conjure. Playing with toy guns in New York is going...
Pot Smoker? NYS Says Your Employer Can’t Discriminate – Kind Of
New York became the 15th state to legalize the use of marijuana on March 31, 2021, and yet many employers within the state remain unaware of the changes to the state Labor Laws with the legalization of marijuana. If you're someone who enjoys recreational marijuana, as long as you're smoking...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
How Does New York And Pennsylvania Rate For Most Spoiled Dogs?
Some people love to do this or think it's cute. Some people think it's not a thing that should be done. The subject? Dressing up your pet. The only time my wife and I dressed up our dogs was for a fun event during a Greyhound get-together. We have been adopting Greyhounds for a couple of decades.
New York Just Moved Closer Toward Offering Retail Sales of Recreational Marijuana
New York took another step closer toward allowing the first state-regulated sales of recreational marijuana on Monday, August 15. On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses. What this means is that processors who have received a license will now legally be allowed to turn cannabis plants grown by New York farmers in to products such as edibles, vape carts, and oils.
Bottom Line – New York Employees Are Exhausted and Burned Out
Do you every wish that you could just shut off the world? Like, the whole world. No emails, no texts (especially the enjoying mass group texts), no calls, no social media. Thanks to technology and better WIFI service in almost ever corner of the world, we're reachable whenever and wherever and not only are friends and family bugging us every second of the day, but so are our jobs.
Popular Fast Food Chain May Be Linked to Multistate E. Coli Outbreak
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), authorities are actively monitoring a multistate outbreak of E. coli which has led to hospitalizations and even kidney failure in some people. To date, 37 people have reported severe illness due to an outbreak strain of E. coli 0157 in Indiana (one...
