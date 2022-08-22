ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 Rules Eased for Students in New York State

Students in New York state no longer will be required to take a Covid-19 test if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Under relaxed Covid guidelines, random testing won't be mandated for school districts across the state. Districts would have the option to administer Covid testing in conjunction with athletic programs.
