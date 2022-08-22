Read full article on original website
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech Reviewed
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
spacecoastdaily.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host First Annual ‘Thousand Grands Walk’ Oct. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard Public Schools have partnered with the nonprofit agency Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County to host Brevard’s first annual “Thousand Grands Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 22. This free event will take place at the Viera High School track.
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
WESH
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
mynews13.com
Teacher goes from the military to the classroom based on mother's advice
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County A+ Teacher Keith Johnson didn't set out to become an instructor, but one very special person inspired him. "This is a career change for me, and getting into teaching has been, I would say, the best thing that I've done in my entire life," Johnson said.
click orlando
Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation
As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom accused of duct taping children to a chair over stolen Moon Pie
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida mother and grandmother are facing aggravated child abuse charges after police say she duct taped her children to a chair because one of them stole a Moon Pie snack they weren't supposed to have. Daytona Beach police arrived at the home of Ymani Bain,...
Raise a Glass at These Fantastic 10 Oktoberfest Events in Orlando
Oktoberfest is held annually in Munich, Germany to celebrate Bavarian culture with a 16-day folk festival (running from late September to early October). Sure, a date night abroad would be awesome, but you can easily enjoy German-inspired brews at one... The post Raise a Glass at These Fantastic 10 Oktoberfest Events in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Reminds Cape Canaveral Hospital and Medical Office Building Visitors of Monday’s Expected Traffic Delays
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Health First would like to remind patients, customers and visitors who plan to visit Cape Canaveral Hospital or the Medical Office Building of expected traffic congestion in the area on Monday. Traffic is expected to be heavy in the Cape Canaveral area between 5 a.m....
aroundosceola.com
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
click orlando
5 Orlando-area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested five Orlando-area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year. John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch,...
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
foodgressing.com
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
sltablet.com
Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont
CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
