Guardians send former top prospect to the minors

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially optioned outfielder Nolan Jones to Triple-A Columbus.

A corresponding move will be made on the roster prior to Tuesday night’s series opener in San Diego.

Cleveland.com is reporting that young outfielder Richie Palacios is returning to the big leagues. He appeared in 39 games with Cleveland earlier this season, batting .250 with 2 home runs and 6 RBI’s.

Jones is likely to see some time at first-base in the minor leagues.

Jones made his Major League debut on July 8. In 28 games with the Guardians, he is batting .244 with 2 home runs and 13 RBI’s.

