Browns to see a familiar face in the season opener
CHAROTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – The Carolina Panthers have officially named Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback for the regular season opener against the Browns.
The Panthers acquired the former No. 1 overall draft pick from Cleveland prior to training camp in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024.
Mayfield was battling former first-round pick Sam Darnold in training camp for the starting job.
During the preseason with Carolina, Mayfield has appeared in one game, completing 4-7 passes for 45 yards.
