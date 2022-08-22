Interstate crash leaves deputy injured

LAS CRUCES - A Doña Ana County sheriff's deputy unit was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the Interstate 10 and Interstate 25 split Sunday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. and left one deputy with minor injuries, according to DASO Sherriff Kim Stewart.

Stewart said that the deputy was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash.

Information about the crash was limited as of this article's publication. An investigation is ongoing.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.