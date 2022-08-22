ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting to take place on Aug. 24

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Victoria County and the City of Victoria will hold a public meeting to gather public input for updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan. The meeting will take place at 205 N. Bridge St., Suite B-101 in Victoria.

Residents will have the option to join virtually through this link.

The meeting will provide a project overview from H2O Partners, Inc., consultant to the project and solicit information from citizens. Public input will help the project team analyze potential hazards affecting residents. It will also recommend possible actions to reduce the impact of hazards. Hazards include thunderstorm winds, tornadoes, winter storms, hail, flooding, drought, wildfires, dam failure, extreme heat, lightning and infectious diseases.

You can access a public participation survey here.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan aims to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from known hazards by identifying and implementing cost-effective mitigation actions. The Federal Emergency Management Agency defines mitigation as sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects.

If you have any questions about the Hazard Mitigation Plan, you can contact Rhonda Murphy, Senior Mitigation Specialist, via email at murphy@h2opartnersusa.com.

The Victoria County Public Health Department provided the above information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
