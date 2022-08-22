ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Here's what Brevard residents need to know for voting on primary day

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
After a long campaign period in some races, primary election day is at hand.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday throughout Brevard County.

Here is what voters need to know:

Is it too late to register to vote?

Yes, the "book closing" deadline to register to vote for the primary election or switch political party registration in time for the primary was July 25.

How many people are eligible to vote in Brevard County in the primary?

There were a total of 454,230 registered voters in Brevard County as of the book closing deadline. Of those, 193,347 are registered Republicans; 130,343 are registered Democrats; 120,036 are voters without party affiliation; and 10,504 are members of a minor political party.

Do have to vote at a specific polling place?

Yes. You have to vote at your designated polling place on primary day.

How many polling places will be open on the primary day and how many precincts are there?

Brevard has 87 polling locations open on election day and 171 precincts. Many polling locations handle multiple precincts.

Who can vote in primaries?

Registered Republicans can vote in Republican primaries. Registered Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries. All registered voters can vote in nonpartisan primaries, such as those for judges, Brevard School Board members and Titusville City Council members.

You have to live in the district for which the primary is taking place — like in County Commission District 2 for the District 2 Republican primary.

What's on the ballot this election?

There are some statewide races. That includes Democratic primaries for governor, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, and U.S. senator. There is a Republican primary for commissioner of agriculture and consumer services.

There are three nonpartisan judicial races (18th Circuit Court judge Group 3, Brevard County judge Group 2 and Brevard County judge Group 4); three nonpartisan Brevard School Board races (Districts 1, 2 and 5); and two nonpartisan Titusville City Council races (Seats 1 and 5).

Republicans have primaries for two Florida House seats (Districts 30 and 34); and two Brevard County Commission seats (Districts 2 and 4).

Democrats have primaries for U.S. Congress District 8 and Florida Senate District 8.

Anything unusual about how the election results work?

In the nonpartisan judicial races, School Board races and Titusville City Council races, candidates must get more than 50% to win the election. If no candidate gets more than 50% in elections with three or more candidates, the top two finishers in the primary have what amounts to a runoff election on the general election day on Nov. 8.

What is voter turnout likely to be?

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott expects that turnout will be 25% to 30%.

Primary elections do not draw as many voters as the November general election.

Many voters cast ballots through the vote-by-mail option or during in-person early voting, rather than on primary day.

How many votes have been cast by mail ballot so far or during in-person early voting?

As of noon Monday, 70,395, which represents 15.50% of eligible voters.

That includes 52,332 who voted by mail and 18,057 who voted during one of the 10 days of early, in-person voting that ran Aug 13-20 at 10 sites throughout the county. Another six were listed as "provisional ballots"

Among those who have voted are 30,752 registered Democrats (23.59% of those eligible); 30,612 are Republicans (15.83% of those eligible); 8,161 are no party affiliation voters (6.80% of those eligible); and 868 are members of minor political parties (8.26% of those eligible).

Democrats led Republicans in vote-by-mail ballots cast, 23,846 to 20,904.

Republicans led Democrats in in-person early voting ballots cast, 9,704 to 6,906.

When are the busiest voting times?

In general, the peak voting times are 7 to 8 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. periods, so they may be times to avoid if you want to get in and out quickly.

Also, if you're voting at a school, try to avoid arrival and dismissal times.

What if I'm already in line to vote, and it's 7 p.m.?

All eligible voters in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, regardless of the length of the line.

What if I make a mistake when filling out my ballot?

If you make a mistake in voting, tell the clerk in charge of polling place, give him or her your "spoiled ballot," and you will be issued a replacement ballot.

Your spoiled ballot will be sealed, and no one will be allowed to see it.

You may not receive more than two replacement ballots per election.

What else voters should be aware of when going to polling places for primary day voting?

Scott noted that 2022 is a redistricting year, which means a voter’s precinct number and/or polling location may have changed.

Where do I get a sample ballot?

Voters should have gotten one in the mail.

If you didn't get one or lost it, sample ballots can be downloaded and printed by following the links at the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office website, VoteBrevard.gov.

What if I received a vote-by-mail ballot, and I haven't mailed it in yet?

Don't mail it now, because the ballot has to be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on election day.

You have a few options.

You can fill it out and drop it off at a "secure ballot intake station" (formerly known as "drop boxes") at one of the four Supervisor of Elections offices from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on primary day.

Because of legislative changes, secure ballot intake stations no longer are available for use 24 hours a day, Scott said.

These are the office locations:

  • Melbourne: 1515 Sarno Road.
  • Palm Bay: 450 Cogan Drive SE.
  • Titusville: 400 South St., Room 1F.
  • Viera: 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Building C, First Floor.

Another option is you can bring it to your polling place on primary day, and surrender it to an election official, who will then allow the voter to vote a regular ballot. You cannot just drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at a polling place.

If the voter does not bring his or her unused mail ballot, and the election officials cannot verify that the voter's ballot has not been received by the Elections Office, the voter will be required to vote a "provisional ballot."

All provisional ballots are checked against the voter database, and if it can be confirmed that the voter was or should have been duly registered, had not voted previously, and was in the proper polling place, the ballot is counted and added to the final results.

Voters can track the status of their vote-by-mail ballot through the Supervisor of Elections at www.VoteBrevard.gov under the blue "ballots by mail" tab.

What kind of identification do I need to vote?

At your precinct, you will be asked to present a current and valid form of identification that includes a photograph and signature, such as a Florida driver's license, or two separate forms which together contain this information. Legal forms of identification include:

  • Florida driver license.
  • Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
  • United States passport.
  • Debit or credit card.
  • Military identification.
  • Student identification.
  • Retirement center identification.
  • Neighborhood association identification.
  • Public assistance identification.
  • Veteran health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
  • Concealed carry weapons license.
  • Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the federal government, the state, a county or a municipality.

If you do not have proper identification with you, Florida law allows you to vote a provisional ballot.

What misconception should voters know about?

Scott says one common misconception is you have to vote on every item on the ballot for your vote to count. This is not the case.

If you don't want to vote in a particular political race, skip it, and move on to the next item. If you just want to vote for one candidate, and skip everything else, you can do that, too.

Your vote will count for whatever you vote on.

Can I wear a political-themed hat or shirt inside the polling place?

While they are in their polling place voting, voters may wear T-shirts, buttons, hats, etc., which express their political preferences — as long as they are not actively campaigning

Can I take photos inside the polling place?

No photography is permitted in the polling room, except for an elector’s own ballot.

How many people typically staff a polling place on election day?

10 to 15.

What is the total number of workers working on primary day?

About 1,100.

What else can voters do on the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office website?

Voters can verify their voter registration status, update their party affiliation or get a map to their polling location through the website.

Voters can call Scott's office at 321-290-8683 if they have questions or concerns.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bydaveberman.

Results, election broadcast online

You can find updates on the voting, as well as stories on the elections Tuesday evening at www.floridatoday.com

Join FLORIDA TODAY's John A. Torres as he hosts our election night coverage featuring results from across Brevard County and the reporters covering those races. The broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at www.floridatoday.com.

Florida Today

