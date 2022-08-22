ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman injured after group fight at Savannah Crossing complex, TPD investigating

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
A woman was injured and hospitalized after a Saturday morning shooting at a northwest Tallahassee apartment complex, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred at the Savannah Crossing apartment complex, 2738 W. Tharpe St., at approximately 3:46 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured woman before she was rushed to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a TPD incident report.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a group of females when the shooting occurred outside of the apartment," the synopsis read.

The cause of the initial fight remains unclear, as does whether the woman was "the target of the shooting," according to TPD. The case was still open and active Monday morning.

There have been at least 84 serious shootings in the Tallahassee area this year, resulting in at least 59 injuries and 13 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

