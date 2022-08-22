Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
erienewsnow.com
Educating and Spreading Awareness to Fight Rising Traffic Fatalities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first quarter of this year. It’s about a seven-percent increase from the first quarter of 2021. If the estimates are accurate, it would be the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in case of drink spiked with degreaser
A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the North Side, allegedly poured...
Pittsburgh bill classifies city’s homelessness as ‘public health emergency’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Northside Man Arrested for Putting Degreaser in Co-Worker’s Drink
PITTSBURGH, PA – Allegheny County Sheriffs have arrested Gregory Lamont Evans Jr, 30, of the...
wtae.com
Former Wilkinsburg employee accused of illegal usage of borough debit card
A former employee in Wilkinsburg Borough's finance department is accused of improper use of a debit card owned by the borough. Police said Terrell Fields was arrested Wednesday at his Pitcairn home. The investigation into Fields began when the borough finance director discovered a borough debit card was missing from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Parkway East billboard features faces of people killed by fentanyl to raise awareness about drug's danger
A billboard along the Parkway East a few miles east of Pittsburgh shows the faces of 92 people with a tragic connection. All of them died of fentanyl poisoning. “The fentanyl crisis is only getting worse in our country, and it’s not getting the coverage it needs to educate people, to warn parents and families,” said Adrienne Sautter, co-founder of the Ohio-based nonprofit 4 Them We Fight.
Charges dropped against 2 men accused in armed robbery of rideshare driver in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County district attorney withdrew charges against two men accused of robbing an Uber driver in the West End. TeJaun Davis and Kareem Harp both were charged in the robbery, but because the victim did not show up for court, all charges against the pair were dropped.
duqsm.com
Despite crime, students flock to South Side
Ninety-one shots fired calls in the first six months of 2022 in the South Side neighborhood. Sixthy-three shots fired in the first six months of 2021, in the same neighborhood. Crime, specifically gun violence, has been on the rise over the years, according to data provided by the Pittsburgh Office of Public Safety.
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wtae.com
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
WTOV 9
Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel
WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch. An investigation began in July after the borough finance director noticed a debit card was missing from the department. Wilkinsburg police detectives said 26-year-old...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
Man charged, accused of pistol-whipping 2 people in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he assaulted two people with a gun in Clairton Monday night. Clairton police responded to the 1100 block of Marion Circle around 9:34 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man and...
wtae.com
Attorney says Lyft was negligent as investigation into shooting death of passenger continues
The family of the man police said was shot and killed by a Lyft driver in Wilkins Township is calling for policy changes to the ride-share company. Attorney Phil DiLucente, who is representing the family of John Angel, said on Monday, Lyft was negligent due to a lack of policies and procedures to protect both passengers and drivers.
Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
