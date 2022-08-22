ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Educating and Spreading Awareness to Fight Rising Traffic Fatalities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first quarter of this year. It’s about a seven-percent increase from the first quarter of 2021. If the estimates are accurate, it would be the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in case of drink spiked with degreaser

A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the North Side, allegedly poured...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Bridgeville, PA
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Bridgeville, PA
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parkway East billboard features faces of people killed by fentanyl to raise awareness about drug's danger

A billboard along the Parkway East a few miles east of Pittsburgh shows the faces of 92 people with a tragic connection. All of them died of fentanyl poisoning. “The fentanyl crisis is only getting worse in our country, and it’s not getting the coverage it needs to educate people, to warn parents and families,” said Adrienne Sautter, co-founder of the Ohio-based nonprofit 4 Them We Fight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Underage Drinking#Liquor#Celebrateerie#Pennsylvania State Police
duqsm.com

Despite crime, students flock to South Side

Ninety-one shots fired calls in the first six months of 2022 in the South Side neighborhood. Sixthy-three shots fired in the first six months of 2021, in the same neighborhood. Crime, specifically gun violence, has been on the rise over the years, according to data provided by the Pittsburgh Office of Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOV 9

Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel

WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
WHEELING, WV
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy