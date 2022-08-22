ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Two Indiana State Football Players Dead After Tragic Car Accident

By Nick Geddes
 3 days ago

Two Indiana State football players were announced dead on Sunday after a tragic car accident over the weekend.

Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks were two of the five people in the vehicle, which crashed at around 1:30 a.m. near Indiana State’s campus. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the car veered off the road, struck a tree and then caught on fire. Another passenger was killed in the accident, the school announced . Two additional football players, Omarion Dixon and John Moore, are out of intensive care but remain in serious condition.

“There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy,” school president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief.”

Both VanHooser, 19, and Eubanks, 18, were both freshman at Indiana State. The team gathered Sunday night at Memorial Stadium to mourn the tragedy and did not practice Monday.

Reactions Pour in From Indiana State University

Head football coach Curt Mallory issued the following statement on the death of VanHooser and Eubanks.

“It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families,” Mallory said . “Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”

Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales followed with a statement of his own.

“Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen,” Clinkscales said. “They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families.”

