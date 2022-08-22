ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEF

Some folks have been asking about the weekly pastor columns from the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association and why they have not been published by the News Journal the past two months. The most recent ones were received and published back in June. We hope the columns will resume in the...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 25 in the fellowship hall of the church with a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome at Center & Wright Streets.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships

WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH
wnewsj.com

More Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS grad Estle nominated for theatre award in Chicago

CHICAGO — Wilmington High School graduate has been nominated for a prestigious theatre award. Cody Estle, originally from Wilmington and a 2007 WHS graduate, received a Best Director for a Play (midsize) nomination from The Jeff Awards for his work on “The Luckiest” by Melissa Ross at the Raven Theatre in Chicago.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 2 p.m. on August 14, deputies responded to a Sabina...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Watch: Fritz and Fiona meet for the first time

“This first intro went very well.  Bibi was appropriately protective of Fritz but was not aggressive toward Fiona,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch.  “The exposure was brief but a great first step.”
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
meetnky.com

BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed

BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH

