wnewsj.com
CHURCH BRIEF
Some folks have been asking about the weekly pastor columns from the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association and why they have not been published by the News Journal the past two months. The most recent ones were received and published back in June. We hope the columns will resume in the...
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 25 in the fellowship hall of the church with a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome at Center & Wright Streets.
wnewsj.com
Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
BCM’s History Hour features the funeral homes of Kenton County tonight with Travis Brown
One of Covington’s earliest advertisements for undertakers read, “…coffins ready made (sic), of every size and quality which can be had at a moment’s notice. A splendid two-horse hearse in readiness at all hours – decidedly the most beautiful in the city. Carriages furnished at the shortest notice on reasonable terms.”
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
wnewsj.com
More Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
wnewsj.com
WHS grad Estle nominated for theatre award in Chicago
CHICAGO — Wilmington High School graduate has been nominated for a prestigious theatre award. Cody Estle, originally from Wilmington and a 2007 WHS graduate, received a Best Director for a Play (midsize) nomination from The Jeff Awards for his work on “The Luckiest” by Melissa Ross at the Raven Theatre in Chicago.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State
These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Antioch Road, Canada Road both reopened; seniors exercise classes to start
The road improvement project on Antioch Road has been completed and it is now open, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced. Also, the Canada Road project is complete and that road has also reopened. Weekly exercise classes start soon. Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 2 p.m. on August 14, deputies responded to a Sabina...
Watch: Fritz and Fiona meet for the first time
“This first intro went very well. Bibi was appropriately protective of Fritz but was not aggressive toward Fiona,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “The exposure was brief but a great first step.”
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Director of Planning, Zoning Moving as Talks Continue over Zoning Ordinance, Maps
Mark McCormick's last day working for with the county is Friday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Dearborn County Plan Commission will meet Monday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the Henry Dearborn Room at the Dearborn County Government Center. The commission will review and discuss proposed ordinance amendments and updates to...
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County grand jury indicts man on charge of felony domestic violence
WILMINGTON — A domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40 of Martinsville and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior domestic violence convictions: one in Clinton...
