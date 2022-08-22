ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV is a first-team AP preseason All-American

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
AMES — Almost four years ago, Iowa State defensive line coach Eli Rasheed predicted greatness for Will McDonald IV, despite the football player having just three games on his college football resume.

“I think he can be one of the most dominant pass rushers in school history,” Rasheed said then.

Ya think?

Talk about first impressions.

McDonald IV has been impressive ever since. That’s why the Cyclones’ gifted senior is a 2022 Associated Press preseason first-team All-American.

Already the best defensive end in Iowa State history, McDonald enters his final season with a Cyclone-record 29 career sacks. He’s coming off a season in which he broke his own season sacks record with 11.5. He needs five more to become the Big 12 Conference’s career sacks leader, a distinction Texas A&M’s Von Miller has held since 2010.

If that’s not dominance, then nothing is.

“He’s double-teamed, chipped and sometimes triple-teamed,” Rasheed said of the 6-foot-3, 236-pound senior. “Our offense provides a great example for him every practice, in sending multiple bodies at him — tight ends, backs, chips and all those things.

“He knows he’s always going to get the (defensive) attention. All the attention is going to Will.”

A third-team AP All-American after last season, McDonald shared the Big 12’s 2021 defensive lineman of the year award. He’s a two-time Big 12 All-Academic selection.

“He’s made big strides from last season,” Rasheed said two weeks ago. “What he’s trying to do is improve his football IQ, which he has. Now he’s stepping up in the leadership role, being that guy on the field to provide energy for the young guys.”

It’s been a successful journey that started with transitioning from linebacker to becoming the first in his family to graduate.

“I wanted to finish school and get my life set to go to the (NFL)”, McDonald said at Iowa State’s annual media day when asked about choosing another year in college over the NFL Draft. “The most important thing is to get my diploma and be the first in my family to graduate from college.”

He’s not only one of the nation’s top players, he’s got priorities beyond laying out a quarterback.

“We’re really proud of Will,” Campbell said. “He will graduate from here at the end of the fall semester. I think that means a lot.

“In a day and age where we’ve maybe lost sight of some of those things, Will is very thoughtful and understanding of how important that is. The other piece of it is just really consistently getting himself in position to be one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

“Physically, he looks as good as he has looked since he's been here.”

Sticking with Iowa State football over the NFL Draft

Many thought McDonald would end this part of his career last season. Instead of risking injury if he played in 2022, or even injury in the Cheez-It Bowl, it would have been understandable if McDonald opted out after the regular season.

Wrong. McDonald said three weeks before the bowl game that he was returning.

“I am coming back for my senior season to ensure I am the best player I can possibly be before I go to the NFL,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am coming back for my senior season to help Cyclone football sustain success. I am coming back for my senior season to hear Cyclone nation rise up on 3rd down a few more times.”

Not only that, but he’s also providing young offensive linemen a hefty dose of what they’ll experience during the approaching season.

“The guy that is probably the best pass rusher I’ve ever seen, and it’s proven on video, is Will McDonald,” Cyclones offensive line coach Jeff Myers said during fall camp. “He does challenge us, even how we scheme our protections, making sure that we have multiple eyes on him.

“We don’t like to sit in situations, and I’m sure most teams in our conference don’t either, in a one-on-one with Will McDonald. With Will, it is the best rush that you’re going to get, probably throughout the season.

“He’s unique, dynamic and challenges us every day. You can’t go out there and be off, because he will make you look silly.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

