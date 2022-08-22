ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc Community Schools add security guards to elementary schools

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc Community Schools says they are adding security guards to the elementary buildings. Some parents Mid-Michigan NOW talked to say this gives them an added sense of security. Five security guards have been added to the elementary school buildings. Heather Lesage has three children in...
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint STRIVE holds graduation for 2022 youth participants

FLINT, Mich. - Flint's youth were honored at a special graduation ceremony on Thursday. Flint STRIVE's Summer Youth Empowerment Program provides support and training that to Flint's youth to help them get a livable wage. STRIVE’s mission is to transform the lives of at-risk populations by providing support and training...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Mother upset Bay City school bus left child stranded

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts. Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linden, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

Former Beecher star Earnest Sanders IV returns home to suit up for Saginaw Valley State

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - After spending two years with Kentucky, Flint native Earnest Sanders IV announced he was transferring after an eye-opening experience in Lexington. "Coming from high school, being one of the best players, and then going to college and everybody is just as good, or even better. So I had to humble myself there," Sanders said.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Local school program helps students succeed, expands to Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Back-to-school season is in full swing! While students, parents, teachers, and school administrators return to the classroom, those who work in tutoring centers and before-and-after school programs are also headed back. In 2020, when the pandemic raged on, TV5 introduced you to R1SE Education & Recreation...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Crim race challenge adds gym workout

FLINT, Mich. - The HAP Crim Festival of Races will give runners an additional challenge as the event returns to Flint for the 45th year. The CrossFlint 5K Challenge will send runners to Sal’s Gym 1.5 miles into the race, where they will be met with the challenge of doing as many reps of predetermined exercises as possible.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records

FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linden Community Schools
WNEM

Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
BURTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
review-mag.com

New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability

One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

New portion of pipe arrives at GLWA main break site

DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) received delivery on the first 16-foot segment of the second order of additional 120-inch replacement pipe at the site of the main break. GLWA expects to receive the remaining 32-feet of the second order of replacement pipe over the weekend. The...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

No charges for officer who shot armed man at East Lansing Meijer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, authorities said Wednesday. State law gives police the right to use reasonable force to arrest someone and protect...
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Police searching for missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Shiawassee County. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and has not returned home, Michigan State Police said.
LAINGSBURG, MI
MLive

‘I pray she comes through this victoriously,’ says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run

SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy