nbc25news.com
MOVE-IN DAY GALLERY: Students gear up for the start semester at UM-Flint
FLINT, Mich. - It can be hard for parents to see their children grow up, and sending kids off to college is a sure sign of that. Yet, families are excited to see their young students further their education at the University of Michigan - Flint. Students and their families...
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc Community Schools add security guards to elementary schools
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc Community Schools says they are adding security guards to the elementary buildings. Some parents Mid-Michigan NOW talked to say this gives them an added sense of security. Five security guards have been added to the elementary school buildings. Heather Lesage has three children in...
nbc25news.com
Flint STRIVE holds graduation for 2022 youth participants
FLINT, Mich. - Flint's youth were honored at a special graduation ceremony on Thursday. Flint STRIVE's Summer Youth Empowerment Program provides support and training that to Flint's youth to help them get a livable wage. STRIVE’s mission is to transform the lives of at-risk populations by providing support and training...
WNEM
Mother upset Bay City school bus left child stranded
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts. Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.
nbc25news.com
Former Beecher star Earnest Sanders IV returns home to suit up for Saginaw Valley State
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - After spending two years with Kentucky, Flint native Earnest Sanders IV announced he was transferring after an eye-opening experience in Lexington. "Coming from high school, being one of the best players, and then going to college and everybody is just as good, or even better. So I had to humble myself there," Sanders said.
WNEM
Local school program helps students succeed, expands to Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Back-to-school season is in full swing! While students, parents, teachers, and school administrators return to the classroom, those who work in tutoring centers and before-and-after school programs are also headed back. In 2020, when the pandemic raged on, TV5 introduced you to R1SE Education & Recreation...
nbc25news.com
Crim race challenge adds gym workout
FLINT, Mich. - The HAP Crim Festival of Races will give runners an additional challenge as the event returns to Flint for the 45th year. The CrossFlint 5K Challenge will send runners to Sal’s Gym 1.5 miles into the race, where they will be met with the challenge of doing as many reps of predetermined exercises as possible.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
nbc25news.com
Tough schedule not a concern for Saginaw Valley State football team
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - The college football season is right around the corner. For Saginaw Valley State, it's all about earning your opportunity to start, whether you're a senior or a freshman. The Cardinals finishes last season 7-4, boasting one of the top defenses in the GLIAC. And this season,...
WNEM
Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
nbc25news.com
Schools struggle to find teachers: "It feels like a revolving door right now"
FLINT, Mich. - Between Genesee and Lapeer Counties there are more than 200 teaching jobs. This is happening across the state of Michigan. For districts where the school year has started or is about to begin, they don't have enough teachers in the classrooms. There are a little more than...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Carman-Ainsworth ready for opener at Gridiron Classic
FLINT, Mich. - It's Game Week for Michigan high school football as the season kicks off later this week. The fun starts Thursday at Atwood Stadium with the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic. One of the teams that will be participating is Carman-Ainsworth and the players are pumped to suit up...
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
nbc25news.com
New portion of pipe arrives at GLWA main break site
DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) received delivery on the first 16-foot segment of the second order of additional 120-inch replacement pipe at the site of the main break. GLWA expects to receive the remaining 32-feet of the second order of replacement pipe over the weekend. The...
nbc25news.com
No charges for officer who shot armed man at East Lansing Meijer
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, authorities said Wednesday. State law gives police the right to use reasonable force to arrest someone and protect...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
WNEM
Police searching for missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Shiawassee County. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and has not returned home, Michigan State Police said.
‘I pray she comes through this victoriously,’ says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run
SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.
